Jan. 4
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
23:11 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 5100 block of Bull Rapids Road
Jan. 5
New Haven P.D.
00:46 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 6900 block of East SR 930
19:16 Open door, 600 block of North Main Street
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
11:06 VIN inspection, 8600 block of Multirose Lane
17:54 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 6
New Haven P.D.
13:20 Serving warrant, 900 block of Summit Street
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
15:50 Dog investigation, 13300 block of Cherry Street
19:56 Serving warrant, 12700 block of Ewing Street
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 7
New Haven P.D.
15:16 Suspicious, 300 block of West Lincoln Highway
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
07:19 Traffic stop at Saint Joseph and Clay streets
07:43 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Hosler Road
08:32 Juvenile investigation, 10200 block of Mildred Avenue
09:42 Juvenile investigation, 14800 block of Wayne Street
19:26 Domestic, 10200 block of Mildred Avenue
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
14:55 Property damage crash, 22000 block of Main Street
Jan. 8
New Haven P.D.
10:11 Traffic stop at Landin and North River roads
15:12 Disabled vehicle/traffic hazard, 2800 block of Adams Center Road
18:47 Domestic, 600 block of State Street
Leo-Cedarville
07:27 Property damage crash at Saint Joseph and Clay streets
10:03 Meet, 14300 block of SR 1
Woodburn
11:05 Unwanted party, 4300 block of Core Street
22:51 Audible alarm, 4700 block of Fahlsing Road
Jan. 9
New Haven P.D.
11:10 Serving protective order, 9400 block of Vista Park Drive
18:51 Serving protective order, 9400 block of Vista Park Drive
20:40 Serving protective order, 9400 block of Vista Park Drive
21:30 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
13:42 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads
15:06 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
11:40 Serving protective order, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
Jan. 10
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
02:02 Open door, 8400 block of Old Union Chapel Road
18:18 911 hang up, 10000 block of Gerig Road
22:40 Occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
23:59 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 11
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
08:44 Property damage crash, 12600 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.