Jan. 4

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

23:11 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 5100 block of Bull Rapids Road

Jan. 5

New Haven P.D.

00:46 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 6900 block of East SR 930

19:16 Open door, 600 block of North Main Street

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

11:06 VIN inspection, 8600 block of Multirose Lane

17:54 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 6

New Haven P.D.

13:20 Serving warrant, 900 block of Summit Street

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

15:50 Dog investigation, 13300 block of Cherry Street

19:56 Serving warrant, 12700 block of Ewing Street

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 7

New Haven P.D.

15:16 Suspicious, 300 block of West Lincoln Highway

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

07:19 Traffic stop at Saint Joseph and Clay streets

07:43 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Hosler Road

08:32 Juvenile investigation, 10200 block of Mildred Avenue

09:42 Juvenile investigation, 14800 block of Wayne Street

19:26 Domestic, 10200 block of Mildred Avenue

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

14:55 Property damage crash, 22000 block of Main Street

Jan. 8

New Haven P.D.

10:11 Traffic stop at Landin and North River roads

15:12 Disabled vehicle/traffic hazard, 2800 block of Adams Center Road

18:47 Domestic, 600 block of State Street

Leo-Cedarville

07:27 Property damage crash at Saint Joseph and Clay streets

10:03 Meet, 14300 block of SR 1

Woodburn

11:05 Unwanted party, 4300 block of Core Street

22:51 Audible alarm, 4700 block of Fahlsing Road

Jan. 9

New Haven P.D.

11:10 Serving protective order, 9400 block of Vista Park Drive

18:51 Serving protective order, 9400 block of Vista Park Drive

20:40 Serving protective order, 9400 block of Vista Park Drive

21:30 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

13:42 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads

15:06 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

11:40 Serving protective order, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

Jan. 10

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

02:02 Open door, 8400 block of Old Union Chapel Road

18:18 911 hang up, 10000 block of Gerig Road

22:40 Occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

23:59 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 11

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

08:44 Property damage crash, 12600 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.