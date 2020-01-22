HUNTERTOWN — Northwest Allen County Schools will host a job fair for adults at least age 18 seeking part-time or full-time employment. The fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road.
Multiple stations will be arranged in the school’s cafeteria, and department representatives will be available to discuss current and future positions both part-time and full-time, and to clarify which opportunities are year-round or on a school schedule. Employee benefit information will also be available.
NACS will assist with online applications, schedule and conduct interviews, and answer questions. Position overviews and benefit information will be given every 15 minutes except during interview sessions. Interviews will take place at 11:45 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Applicants should bring all necessary documents or certifications required for positions of interest.
“Not only is Northwest Allen County Schools an excellent choice for K through 12 education, it also provides an excellent work environment for its employees,” NACS Chief Operations Officer John Miller said in a news release. “We are looking for talent in all areas to keep our schools running smoothly and safely.”
Some of the available positions include instructional assistants, food service assistants, custodial staff, buildings and grounds staff, technology staff, school nurses, bus drivers, office staff, middle and high school athletics coaches, lifeguards, swim instructors, teachers, substitute staff in all areas and more.
Questions regarding the fair or specific jobs may be directed to Lisa Harris at the district office, 260-637-3155. Employment information can be found at nacs.k12.in.us.
