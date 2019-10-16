The Parent-Teacher Club at Deer Ridge Elementary School will present the 30th annual Holly Days Christmas crafting sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Deer Ridge Elementary is at 1515 S. Scott Road, which is south of Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne.
“All of the proceeds will be going right back to Deer Ridge Elementary,” the PTC said in a news release. “We use our fundraising money to better the curriculums, we give grants to the teachers, and last year we added on to the kindergarten playground.”
The sale has become known as one of the largest of its kind in the Fort Wayne area.
Thousands of holiday and craft lovers are expected to select from among 200 tables of homemade craft items.
Concession foods, a bake sale and Mocha Lounge coffee will be available.
Vendors from across Indiana as well as surrounding states typically participate.
