Fort Wayne businesses sponsored booths and supported employees who marched at July 27’s Fort Wayne Pride at Headwaters Park.
Rebecca Garza, a superintendent for Indiana Michigan Power Co.’s customer operations center, waited with about 15 employees and friends to join the Pride march from Headwaters Park through downtown and back again.
“We have an employee resource group that promotes items like this,” Garza said.
The company provided funding that included shirts for the employees who participated and a booth in the Lincoln pavilion where it had employment applications.
“We’re definitely looking for a diverse group,” Garza said.
Lincoln Financial Group had 40 employees and their friends signed up for the fourth year. Lincoln also had a booth among vendors for the second day of the festival, which included a beer tent, children’s games, workshops and entertainment.
This year marked the 50th anniversary of the New York riots by gay Greenwich Village residents after a police raid at Stonewall Inn. The raid is seen as a turning point for gay rights.
Some of Fort Wayne’s marchers wore rainbow-colored clothing or held rainbow flags. Others held signs about equality.
“Yay, no protesters,” a little boy said after the march through downtown.
Participation in Fort Wayne Pride, in its 22nd year in its current form, has grown over the years to 15,000, Pride Executive Director Nikki Fultz previously told Business Weekly.
