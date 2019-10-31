The Portillo’s being built at Glenbrook Square is now sporting its logos.
The restaurant under construction will open Dec. 5. Those who’ve signed up for emails are invited to a free sneak peek meal Nov. 18 and 19. Guests can make donations to Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House and Turnstone Center, and Portillo’s will match the organization’s donations up to $5,000.
Portillo’s menu includes Chicago-style hot dogs, charbroiled burgers, beef and sausage sandwiches, ribs, pasta and salads.
It introduced its food truck early in October.
