10. July
Science in the Summer: 7-8 p.m., at the Aboite Branch Library, 5630 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
12. July
Concert series: Mojo Rising will perform as part of Riverside Gardens Park’s summer concert series. The park is located at 1401 Schwartz Road, Leo. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Concerts are weather permitting. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
13. July
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
15. July
Science in the Summer: 10-11:30 a.m., at the Woodburn Branch Library, 4701 S.R. 101, Woodburn. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
16. July
Science in the Summer: 1-2 p.m., at the Little Turtle Branch Library, 2201 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
17. July
Science in the Summer: 7-8 p.m.., at the Aboite Branch Library, 5630 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
19. July
Concert series: Isaiah’s Vision will perform as part of Riverside Gardens Park’s summer concert series. The park is located at 1401 Schwartz Road, Leo. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Concerts are weather permitting. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
20. July
Pufferbelly 5K: Fort Wayne Trails will host its annual Pufferbelly Walk, Run and Stroll July 20 at the Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd., Fort Wayne. Proceeds from the event will be used for trail development. The 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run for youth 11 years and younger starts at 8:10 a.m., and registration is $5 through July 18. The 5k Run/Walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Early adult registration is $25 through July 1. Youth registration is $10 through July 1. New this year is a 10k Run, which will begin at 8 a.m. Adult registration is $25 through July 1. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/2HGm2We.
20. July
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
23. July
Science in the Summer: 1-2 p.m., at the Little Turtle Branch Library, 2201 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
24. July
Home and Family Arts Day: Home and Family Arts Day will be July 24 at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Presentations on quilts, Johnny Appleseed and essential oil basics will be given. Entertainment will be provided by the Hometown Hoopsters and Ron and Sharon Frazier, followed by a pie baking contest. A barbecue pork meal will be served from 5 to 8 pm. Call the Allen County Extension Office at 481-6826 for information. Admission is free until noon and $5 for the remainder of the day.
Science in the Summer: 7-8 p.m., at the Aboite Branch Library, 5630 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
27. July
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
29. July
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Hessen Cassel Branch Library, 3030 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
31. July
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Hessen Cassel Branch Library, 3030 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
1. Aug.
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Tecumseh Branch Library, 1411 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
2. Aug.
Friday Night Street Fair: Downtown Roanoke, 6-9 p.m. A summertime family evening filled with live music, food, fun and activities. The theme tonight is “Taste of Roanoke!” featuring food from local restaurants and churches.
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Tecumseh Branch Library, 1411 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
3. Aug.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
9. Aug.
Showdeo: Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road, Fort Wayne, will host its annual Showdeo: Family Fun Night event for families and friends to visit by the campfire. Admission is free to the public with various fundraising activities for the camp. Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, pony rides, a bounce house, campfire and s’mores, arts and crafts, field games, horseback riding demos, a silent auction, live DJ and more. If you have any questions, call (260) 637-3608.
10. Aug.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.
Neighborhood barbeque: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Shepherd of the City, 1301 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. Serving ribs and chicken to enjoy on the church grounds or for carry-out. Proceeds benefit outreach programs. Call the church at 260-422-3790 for more information or to place advance orders.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
17. Aug.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
24. Aug.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.
24. Aug. 24
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
31. Aug. 31
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
7. Sept.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
5-7. Sept.
Leo garage sales: Leo-Cedarville city-wide garage sales will be Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
14. Sept.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.
21. Sept.
CHS 40th reunion: Carroll High School’s class of 1979 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Lucky Moose (“Luckys”), 622 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Classmates, their guest and teachers are invited. Additional details to follow.
28. Sept.
Art at the Riverside: The annual Art at the Riverside event will return to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and children’s art and activities.
