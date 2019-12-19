19. Dec.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
Christmas program by preschool children: Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 8010 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m. With special appearance by Santa.
Boar’s Head public box office: Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 4:30-6:30 p.m. (or until tickets run out). Tickets for Plymouth’s forty-fifth Boar’s Head & Yule Log Festival are free, but are still required for each service. Services are at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 30. The box office is in the front office of the church.
20. Dec.
Family movie night: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. Free to all. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. A nominal fee for popcorn. Bring a blanket or comfy portable chair and get comfortable to watch the movie in the gym. Tonight’s feature is “New Grinch Movie.”
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
21. Dec.
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning. The market closes for the season after today, will reopen at Easter.
22. Dec.
Holiday in Brass concert: Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. The Old Crown Brass Band performs.
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
An Irish Christmas: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Tickets $45 and up. Keith and Kristyn Getty are known for their Christian songs and English and Celtic music. Get tickets and details at gettymusic.com.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: American Legion Post 409, 14133 SR 1, Leo-Cedarville. 1-5 p.m.
25. Dec.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
26. Dec.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
28. Dec.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
29. Dec.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: Brookside Community Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.