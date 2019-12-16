NEW HAVEN — After a 2-0 start to the season, New Haven’s boys basketball team had a difficult week.
The Bulldogs fell to Homestead on Saturday, 75-59, in their second consecutive loss to drop their record to 2-2.
New Haven played a close game with the Spartans in the first quarter, only trailing 23-19 after the first eight minutes, but Homestead pulled ahead, and by halftime the Spartans led 41-33.
New Haven attempted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring Homestead 20-18, but the Spartans went on a 16-6 tear in the fourth to maintain their lead.
The Bulldogs had four players in double figures led by Jamarr Hutchins with 14 points and Thomas Latham with 12.
JaKar Williams had 11 points and Donovynn Lewis added 10. Both Latham and Williams had seven rebounds.
The boys fell to Blackhawk Christian the week prior, 74-48.
New Haven went to Wayne High School on Wednesday and hosts Bellmont on Friday.
See more in next week’s edition.
