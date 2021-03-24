Ten days.
Jaimee Wilkinson, along with her husband, Matthew, spent years planning and preparing to open Jack’s Donuts in Fort Wayne. The pair, plus their children, hosted the soft opening of their location at 6731 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne on March 12, 2020.
They could never have guessed what would happen next.
Just 10 days after opening their business, Jaimee Wilkinson said, it had to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We opened up, and then 10 days later, we had to shut down as the world shut down,” Wilkinson said. “The (Allen County Department) of Health said that we could stay open, but we kind of thought about it and prayed about it and realized that we were not essential not having any protein or anything and thought that it was best to try to flatten the curve by doing our part as part of the community.”
Wilkinson said they closed for six weeks initially. Once they decided to reopen May 14, 2020, they enforced stricter guidelines such as always wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing door handles and marking the bakery floor so customers would be 6 feet apart.
The indoor seating was also removed for several months, according to Wilkinson. This feature has been restored, but there are guidelines for distancing.
Unfortunately, when Jack’s Donuts reopened, Wilkinson said it was just her, Matthew and their three kids — Ray, Ila and Leo — who worked. The others had to go on a temporary layoff.
“When we reopened, we tried to reopen with just our family of five knowing that we knew exactly where we had been and knowing that we were all quarantined together,” Wilkinson said. “My husband, son and oldest daughter did production, and my middle daughter and myself would run the counter.”
After June 1, they started implementing employees who tested negative for COVID-19. They are currently employing 15 people.
A year later, Jack’s Donuts is celebrating the anniversary of its opening. Wilkinson attributes the shop’s success to a Facebook group created to help local businesses and restaurants keep their doors open when the pandemic hit.
This group is called 2GoFW.
“It was a Facebook page that started up for mostly local businesses for people to go on to see what businesses needed help, what businesses are open, what the options are,” Wilkinson said. “That honestly, I think, saved us.”
She said they did not need to do any advertising during this time.
“Having great customer service and a fabulous product brought people in and kept people talking and kept people posting,” Wilkinson said. “The page never had negative comments. It was always the community’s desire to support local businesses and to be positive in a crazy spot in our world.”
During the beginning months of the pandemic, the Wilkinsons compared their progress to other Jack’s Donuts locations, and they seemed to be performing similarly. She said they ultimately began to flourish.
“For two weeks, we went to just take-away dozens, which were called our Ready-to-Roll Dozens,” Wilkinsons said. “People were happy to get doughnuts, but they were definitely wanting to choose and not get a dozen.”
So they adjusted to fit customer needs. She said they had to limit their doughnut selection from more than 40 varieties to about 24 for a couple of weeks, but by July, Jack’s Donuts was back to offering a full menu. Curbside pickup was also available to those who called in advance and asked for it.
“We would definitely take orders out to people if they asked,” Wilkinson said. “We still actually have two or three customers that are not comfortable coming into a place that is open to the public. So we take it out to them if need be.”
Wilkinson discussed how Jack’s Donuts is doing now on its year anniversary.
“It was definitely scary for a couple months wondering if we would ever be able to be back to normal, but I think offering a sweet treat in the midst of just such gloom and doom, we were able to offer a bright spot to the community and wonderful treats as well,” Wilkinson said.
Jack’s Donuts now offers outdoor seating and has extended its hours. It will now be open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will continue to be 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
It offers more than 40 doughnut varieties a day and includes holiday doughnuts when applicable.
