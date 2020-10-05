Those wishing to vote in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, have until the close of business today, Oct. 5, to register to vote or submit any changes to their voter registration records.
Visit the Allen County Voter Registration Office, located at One E. Main Street, Suite 176, in the Rousseau Centre (Old City/County Building). Business hours at Voter Registration are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Anyone with a current and valid Indiana driver’s license or ID card may register online or make changes to their registration at www.indianavoters.com until midnight Monday, Oct. 5.
To register to vote, one must have lived at their current address for 30 days prior to the election, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 on or before Nov. 3, and cannot be currently imprisoned for the conviction of a crime.
Voters also may check the status of their voter registration or check for polling location by visiting www.indianavoters.com or by calling Allen County Voter Registration at 260-449-7154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.