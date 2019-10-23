A new Fort Wayne clinic has opened specifically to provide concussion screening and care to the area’s high school, college and professional athletes.
Optimum Performance Sports and Physical Medicine Consultants have co-located within the newly expanded offices of Physical Medicine Consultants at 7201 Engle Road.
So far about 34 student-athletes have been evaluated and treated since the clinic opened in September.
Optimum Performance Sports (OPS), a department of the Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, is a provider of sports performance training, sports medicine and physical therapy.
With more than 30 athletic trainers assigned to area schools and pro teams, OPS is on the front lines to help coaches spot concussion symptoms. Trainers can then refer athletes for evaluation and treatment at the new concussion clinic.
Therapy by specially trained OPS staff may include exercises to restore balance and confidence in movement. PMC’s physicians and nurse practitioners examine these athletes and, in severe cases, may recommend an EEG to analyze brain function in 19 different locations to identify brainwave disruptions associated with concussion symptoms.
PMC’s Dr. Thomas Lazoff says concussions can affect athletes physically and academically. “These kids often suffer symptoms that cause them to miss several days of school or struggle with homework. We see students troubled by constant headaches, inability to focus, difficulty reading a computer screen, general sensitivity to light and sound, and sleep disruption,” he said in a statement.
Significant concussions may be treated with the MindSET PrTMS protocol administered by PMC. It relies on carefully calibrated magnetic pulses that pass through the skull to stimulate neurons stunned by a blow to the head.
“Sports-related concussions are unavoidable,” said OPS Executive Director Jason Russell in a statement. “Coaches and our trainers are specially educated to identify symptoms and diagnose concussions. Our partnership with Physical Medicine Consultants gives players access to an advanced level of treatment that is new to Fort Wayne.”
Jaylon Smith opening iCRYO cryotherapy franchise in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne native and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, a Fort Wayne native, will open an iCRYO cryotherapy franchise in Fort Wayne. He’s also opening a franchise in Frisco, Texas.
In April 2019, Smith joined iCRYO as an equity partner and has been working closely with the company on franchise development and marketing as the company expands into new markets across the United States. The Fort Wayne location is scheduled to open in March.
The signature location in Frisco will be near the Dallas Cowboys practice facility at The Star and is set to open in March, too. Smith recently signed a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, ensuring he will be playing in Dallas long-term.
These two locations mark the first two of four that Smith will open, with future locations to come in Indianapolis and Grapevine, Texas.
Cryotherapy, or cold therapy, is commonly used to relieve pain symptoms, particularly in inflammatory diseases, injuries and overuse symptoms. It is often used by athletes. Whole-body cryotherapy (WBC), involves exposure to very cold air that is maintained at -110 degrees C to -140 degrees C, or -166 to -220 degrees F in special temperature-controlled cryochambers, generally for 2 minutes. But it also is used for cosmetic purposes, such as body sculpting, eliminating cellulite, facials, and other services, which will be offered at the iCRYO franchises.
“Since officially joining the iCRYO team earlier this year, I’ve been focused on assisting in any way I can,” Smith said in the announcement. “I’m eager and excited for my friends, family and fans in Frisco and Fort Wayne to visit these locations and immerse themselves in the iCRYO experience.”
Jaylon has been a great asset to our company and our growth. His vision to bring iCRYO to Frisco and Fort Wayne helped us make this a reality and we are excited to open locations in two places that mean so much to him,” said Kyle Jones, co-founder and COO of iCRYO, in the announcement.
To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.
Mental health in workplace topic of
Nov. 13 luncheon
Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) will present a lunch and discussion about the importance of mental health in the workplace Nov. 13 at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne.
Mental health and substance abuse cost US businesses between $80 and $100 billion annually. About one in five adults in the United States — 18.5% of the population — experience mental illness each year.
The November workshops will be led by Dr. Sean Godar from Right Direction and Employers Health. His goal is to help employers understand the business impact of mental health and the benefits of developing mental wellness practices. The sessions are intended for employers, leaders, managers, human resource professionals and employees.
The first session, “Mental Health at Work: Costs, Consequences, and Strategies,” is geared toward executives, managers, and HR professionals. It focuses on why it’s important for employers to respond to the mental health needs of their employees and is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The second session, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., is geared toward employees and managers. “Why It’s Okay Not To Feel Okay – How Can Employers Help?” provides practical information on how to help employees with their mental health.
Reservations can be made at https://workplacementalhealth.eventbrite.com. Cost to attend the event, including lunch, is $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight. For more information, call 260-422-6441 or visit the MHANI website at www.MHAnortheastindiana.org.
