Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 32 more have tested positive. The July 31 report from the Allen County Department of Health brings the total to 3,522 total cases and 158 deaths since March 22.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest ISDH report was as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. That report showed 65,253 cases of the virus statewide, resulting in 2,746 deaths.
Late Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb released these related statistics:
• Testing: Indiana now has 216 testing sites statewide, with more than 724,200 Hoosiers tested. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has ticked up statewide.
• Hospitalizations: 907 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 595 Hoosiers on June 26. Daily hospital admissions have dropped (53 admissions on July 23, 74 on July 13).
• Surge capacity: Indiana’s hospital capacity remains strong — 43.1% of ICU beds are currently available and 84.8% of Indiana’s ventilators are available.
— Contact Tracing: Nearly 80% of all cases have been successfully contact traced, helping contain the virus.
Visit coronavirus.in.gov for further details.
