FORT WAYNE — Sitting in fifth place in the Summit Conference, the Northrop Bruins (9-9, 4-3 SAC) were anticipated underdogs as they took on the conference-leading Homestead Spartans (11-6, 4-2 SAC) on the Spartans' home court.
Rankings didn’t matter to the Bruins, as they knocked off the Spartans by a close 66-64 margin.
Neither team showed stellar play early on. With both teams missing shot after shot, the painful-to-watch first quarter finally ended, 8-7 Northrop. The accuracy and action picked up over the next eight minutes of play, as the Bruins headed into the half with a 27-25 lead after both teams finally began finding the basket.
Spartan head coach Chris Johnson’s locker room speech must have sparked a fire, as the Spartans stretched to a 46-38 lead by the end of the third quarter.
But Northrop wasn’t finished yet. Bruin starting guard Qualen Pettus hit 83% from the charity stripe and sank two field goals for nine points in the fourth quarter, and teammates Khamani Smith and Nick Haines found their sweet spots outside the 3-point line — which all came together for a narrow two-point win over the Spartans.
Pettus led Northrop with 21 points. Smith added 13 and Tenoah Ridley tallied 11.
Luke Goode led the Spartans with 16 points, Grant Simmons had 15 points and Alec Grinsfelder tallied 14.
