Professional singers and orchestra members, high school students and the audience rejoiced in Handel’s Messiah on a grand scale.
More than 100 voices from Bishop Dwenger and Concordia Lutheran high schools joined the Heartland Sings professional choir on Dec. 1 at Auer Performance Hall, Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Heartland President and Artistic Director Robert Nance said the students mastered 17 choruses in about three months and after two and a half rehearsals sang an enormous program with an air of confidence. “To nurture these students fulfills our mission,” Nance said. “It was a wonderful opportunity for us too.”
He said this was the first such joint program with high schools students. “We threw them into the fire,” he said. “But when you take on a project of this magnitude there’s always a little trepidation.”
He applauded the combined effort.
“Maestro (Nance) has been planning this for quite some time,” said Christy Maloney, choral music director at Bishop Dwenger High School. “We got the music right at the start of the school year.”
She said about 35 BDHS students participated.
“I think they were excited about it,” Maloney said. “It was a little daunting, especially when they found out they were learning 17 choruses of the Messiah, but it was a very memorable experience.
“Playing with the pros, they see what it’s like to become a lifetime performer and it was just a beautiful performance if I do say so myself.
“To have the performance on the first day of the Advent season was very appropriate, and most of them came from Mass that morning to sing the Messiah and were able to talk through the text as a whole, the life of Jesus Christ, and to learn about the work in that religious light was helpful.
“Our chaplains and the (Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades) came to the performance and came backstage, so it was very nice.
“It’s wonderful any time we can do these things. It’s hard to get the kids together with all these groups because kids are so busy, but this kind of experience is truly unique and was a great experience for them.”
Concordia Lutheran H.S. Choir Director Tavis Schlicker said the concert was a welcome opportunity for his choir. “Heartland had put together a combined concert and invited our high school groups to be a part of it with a cappella choir of 74 and Dwenger’s choral forces.”
He said discussions had been in the works for about a year.
“Bob Nance of Heartland had an idea of let’s do it in a way that can be interesting and engaging and bring some students along and it was a new opportunity for us and I think both of our schools said they want to be a part of it,” Schlicker said. “We all sort of needed each other to pull it off well because it takes some larger forces.”
He described the Messiah as “one of those that has stood the test of time, one of the big works of choral literature.”
“It’s actually a lot of songs all together,” Schlicker said. “Handel wrote the entire thing in three weeks, so it’s very impressive with the volume and the response that it’s gotten over time. People do the Messiah every year.”
He called it one of the standards of choral music. This was his first involvement with Messiah on the high school level.
“I feel like everybody grew through the process, the music and the challenge of getting to sing with the adults and the professional orchestra, because that’s pretty rare for a high school chorus,” he said. “There were a lot of wins from our perspective.
“If you were to do the whole Messiah from front to back it’s 3 hours. The Messiah is essentially the biblical text set to music in three different main styles.
“The recitative is typically a solo singer, essentially narrating the story. The next style is called an aria, which is typically a solo singer expressing the emotion of the words by being more florid with what they’re singing.
“And the third style is the chorus sections, which might be where the angels are singing. So it’s fuller. This is the main moment to the piece, here are the big, key ideas. So you’ve got the story, the emotion and you’ve got the big moments through the chorus parts, and I would describe it in some ways as the musical theater of the time.”
George Frideric Handel composed the work in 1741.
“The Messiah is written to be the Advent, like the Old Testament prophecy of Christ coming, and then his birth and then into a kind of Lent and Passion Week, and by his stripes we were healed, and the resurrection and eternal life for everybody,” Schlicker said.
“So it’s essentially setting what Christ has done for the whole world from text in music.”
Nance, of Heartland, said it’s too early to decide whether an annual production is possible. “But this is really a part of our commitment to bring high quality professional experiences, a very high quality,” he said.
Heartland also presented “Jingle Bell Jazz” on Dec. 8 at the Allen County Public Library. “We endeavor to create an experience, having to be entertaining, engaging and with an impact, but at the same time some music that we’re using in pop jazz style,” Nance said. “The audience is involved. You can expect that at every single performance.”
Heartland will present “Spirit of Christmas” in four concerts Dec. 20-22 at the Allen County Courthouse. Nance said this is the sixth year the professional choir will present the program, with new music every year.
“Now more than ever we need to be about that, about seeking peace,” Nance said.
