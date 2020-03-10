The board of directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has postponed the April 29 and May 20, 2020, Honor Flights "due to the seriousness and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus."
Honor Flight makes four trips each year to the nation's capital, where veterans visit memorials to those who served or died in combat. Each flight carries 85 veterans. The spring flights would be No. 35 and 36. Flights depart from the 122nd Air National Guard base in Fort Wayne, fly to Ronald Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Arlington, Virginia, and return to Fort Wayne International Airport.
In an announcement Tuesday, HFNEI said the decision reflects the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and a statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of Vice President Pence’s task force that has been assembled to address the virus.
Fauci is quoted as saying: “If you are an individual that has an underlying condition, particularly an elderly person with an underlying condition, right now you should start to distance yourself from the risk: crowds, getting on a plane, on a long plane trip, and above all, don’t get on a cruise ship," he said. “That is a health issue.”
Fauci also cautioned that individuals most at risk to the coronavirus are elderly with pre-existing health issues and these people should avoid unnecessary travel.
Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, noted that nearly 100% of the veteran passengers are in their 80s and 90s and many have multiple health issues.
According to Covert, the decision was made to avoid possible infection and/or quarantine for the veterans, guardians and Honor Flight staff. "We did not want to place anyone at risk, as safety of our participants is our priority," the organization said in an announcement. "The Honor Flight board of directors is currently working with American Airlines to determine when the two Honor Flights can be rescheduled."
Further information, as it becomes available, can be found at the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana website, hfnei.org, or on Honor Flight's social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.