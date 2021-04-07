A legal bill for $1,570 represented a tiny fraction of the $384,852.44 in claims that the Huntertown Town Council examined April 5, but the question of how the bill was incurred proved to be a point of concern.
The discussion that followed made it clear that Councilmember Patricia Freck had asked for Hawk to look into liability issues for the project at the intersection. She explained she wanted to have the information before the public information meeting that was held March 29.
“I think that was for the phone call and emails I sent to Dave Hawk asking about the liability on the Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run intersection,” Freck said. Freck said the bill represented Hawk's work that followed.
Seifert asked for more clarification from Town Manager Beth Shellman and Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Schwab.
Shellman answered Seifert’s question first.
“This conversation came up when Pat asked me to get ahold of Dave Hawk to get that legal advice, and I didn’t feel that it was necessary,” Shellman said. “Pat did. If I would have had three council members tell me, ‘Yes, get ahold of him,’ I would have done it. I didn’t feel it was necessary, but that’s up to the five council members on here tonight.”
She continued to explain from the invoice that $250 of it was Hawk’s retainer and $1,320 was for the legal advice he provided.
Schwab answered the question too.
“If you are asking me, I don’t know how productive it is for an individual council member to get permission from two others on the council to seek an opinion from an attorney, your attorney, that represents all of you,” Schwab said. “If an individual needs an opinion, you call and you ask him for it.”
He concluded his statement by telling Seifert that if he does not agree with the money spent to vote against paying the claims.
Council President Gary Grant provided insight on the incident.
“I am going to weigh in here because Pat gave me a phone call about this,” Grant said. “I reached out to the rest of the council, letting them know that Pat was going to reach out to David Hawk for legal advice on this, what kind of liability we are under. I agreed with her at the time. She reached out to him.”
Grant said during this phone call with Seifert, he asked if there would be charges, but Grant was not sure because he did not know how much research would be involved. Grant did say that he did not feel like this needed a council vote.
“I don’t expect our town attorney to do anything for free, and I don’t expect if the council asked him to do something that he needs to go through Beth on that,” Grant said. “Beth cannot override what the council says. In Dave’s contract, I think it states there that he’s not to do work without the council’s knowledge or Beth’s knowledge.”
He also said if anyone needs to reach out to the town attorney, that it’s within their rights to do so. Seifert agreed with that, but he still had an issue with the cost.
“I totally agree with that,” Seifert said. “What dollar amount are we comfortable with then if this proceeds? In the future, can we have one council member say they had Dave research something and it cost $10,000? Then we get a bill for $10,000. Are we OK with that?”
Grant said it’s not that simple and it will continue to be situational. He explained since most of the council agreed with the work and since he is happy with the work that was completed, he does not have a problem with this charge.
“I don’t know that we could ever just put a dollar amount on it because we don’t know what the circumstances are ever going to be,” Grant said.
Seifert said his only issue with this is that the discussions were done via phone calls.
“If there was going to be a financial charge, as the invoice shows that there is, then at that time, I wished and would like to see us come together at the next council meeting and discuss it at the time in a public forum, in a public meeting, and then vote," Seifert said.
He said he understood that the call would be made to Hawk, not that Hawk would be asked to do research.
Councilmember Mike Stamets said he feels that Freck’s questions were warranted, and he does not feel like he should have to receive permission to ask the town attorney a question.
Grant said he appreciates Seifert’s attention to detail by reading all of the claims, but he doesn’t feel like Hawk did anything he was not supposed to do.
“I think we are kind of chasing our tails here,” Grant said. “I don’t think we see eye-to-eye on this, but I think the majority of the council agrees that it was a legitimate request from a council member.”
Ultimately, Seifert voted no on the claims, but it passed 4-1.
The council also:
• Heard the Huntertown Redevelopment Commission’s annual report.
• Decided to get quotes for landscaping for three islands near where a veterinary clinic will be added on Lima Road.
• Learned that the bulk community trash pickup is scheduled for May 24-26.
• Heard that the community garage sale will be held May 6-8.
