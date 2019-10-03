NEW HAVEN — Travelers driving through New Haven on Saturday, Sept. 28, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. must have wondered why people were meandering along the sidewalks carrying a green sheet of paper while eating. And why kids with painted faces were dragging helium-filled balloons behind them.
They probably missed the 2-foot-by-3-foot signs announcing Sample New Haven placed at intervals along Broadway. And if they didn’t stop, they missed a great opportunity to "sample" the city’s hospitality and food.
The annual event sponsored by the New Haven Chamber of Commerce involved nearly 30 businesses and organizations in the community. In addition to tasting everything from pizza, soups, and pulled pork to doughnut holes, cookies and popcorn, participants were asked to get involved in the Stop-N-Shop Scavenger Hunt. They could stop in at the listed locations, mark down the businesses' letters on the green sheet and then put the letters together to create a phrase. The winner of the subsequent drawing, Jill Blair, won a season family pass to Jury Pool. And at the conclusion they could make their nomination for the People’s Choice food winner which went to the Navy Club for their pizza. Second place was Smoke Haus Barbecue’s pulled pork and third place winner was Domino’s Pizza and their chicken and buffalo chicken barbecue.
New business owner Kathleen Brown of The Edge said that the various festivals and events in town have given her establishment a big boost. “We’ve gotten a lot of exposure for our eclectic collection of primitive home décor items. In addition they have helped kick-start our hair styling, nail and brow operations. And lots of kids have been coming in to make their own jewelry,” she added.
After paying $2 per person or $5 for family for the opportunity to "Sample" New Haven, all participants had to do was flash the smiley-face stamp on their hand to the various vendors to enjoy their offering.
Starting from the south end of Broadway one could sample pulled pork or macaroni and cheese at Smoke Haus Barbeque, then cross the street to Ken’s Market for summer sausage and then cross back for a stop at New Haven Bakery for doughnut holes. Around the corner they could pause at The Edge for snacks and a nip of cider provided by the Wellness Barn and next door at Rich’s Café for a taste of chicken noodle or cream of broccoli soup.
Moving north on Broadway, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts and cider awaited visitors to Mimi’s Treasurers, Bob Evans offered pumpkin bread, cinnamon pull-a-parts and cookies and at Domino’s Pizza, Samplers had a choice of chicken or buffalo chicken BBQ, while the Navy Club displayed six pizza choices. The Moose Lodge gave out cocktail wieners on pretzel sticks, Franklin Jewelers offered bags of popcorn, Oak Street Health gave out granola bars from a table in front of the U.S. Post Office and Murphy Insurance celebrated its 85th year in business by giving Samplers a taste of chili.
The United Methodist Church dispensed bottles of water and handed out red, 8-inch-diameter plastic discs.
At Canal Park members of the New Haven High School cheerleading squad painted kids' faces.
The weather, which was forecast to be damp, instead turned sunny, adding to the fun and enjoyment of Sampling New Haven. Charlie Hatten, Chamber of Commerce CEO, said the crowd was slightly bigger than last year’s event.
