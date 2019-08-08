July 26

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

09:11 Theft, unoccupied vehicle, 13000 block of Ewing Street

09:26 Theft, unoccupied vehicle, 13200 block of Ewing Street

16:46 Traffic stop, Hosler Road and SR 1

20:15 Juvenile investigation, Walnut and Wayne streets

Woodburn

No reports

July 27

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

18:54 Stolen item, 11700 block of Clay Street

20:48 Traffic detail, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

22:15 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

July 28

Leo-Cedarville

06:11 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads

10:42 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

12:24 Assist EMS, 10100 block of Stuckey Lane

16:48 Theft, 13000 block of Elsworth Street

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

01:29 911 hang up, 4400 block of Bull Rapids Road

17:01 Disturbance, 22100 block of Maple Court

July 29

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

11:11 Theft, 12600 block of SR 1

12:35 Theft, 11600 block of Markham Court

Woodburn

No reports

July 30

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

15:58 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Lochner Road

Woodburn

No reports

July 31

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

07:11 Audible alarm, 9800 block of St. Joseph Street

14:27 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

15:10 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

15:47 911 hang up, 13600 block of SR 1

16:20 911 hang up, 8600 block of Hosler Road

19:08 Person down, occupied vehicle, 13800 block of SR 1

Woodburn

01:59 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

August 1

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

01:48 Suspicious person, 11500 block of Rio Vista Avenue

02:25 Suspicious person, 11500 block of Rio Vista Avenue

22:25 Traffic stop, 14300 block of SR 1

23:56 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

