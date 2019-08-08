July 26
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
09:11 Theft, unoccupied vehicle, 13000 block of Ewing Street
09:26 Theft, unoccupied vehicle, 13200 block of Ewing Street
16:46 Traffic stop, Hosler Road and SR 1
20:15 Juvenile investigation, Walnut and Wayne streets
Woodburn
No reports
July 27
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
18:54 Stolen item, 11700 block of Clay Street
20:48 Traffic detail, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
22:15 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
July 28
Leo-Cedarville
06:11 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads
10:42 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
12:24 Assist EMS, 10100 block of Stuckey Lane
16:48 Theft, 13000 block of Elsworth Street
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
01:29 911 hang up, 4400 block of Bull Rapids Road
17:01 Disturbance, 22100 block of Maple Court
July 29
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
11:11 Theft, 12600 block of SR 1
12:35 Theft, 11600 block of Markham Court
Woodburn
No reports
July 30
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
15:58 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Lochner Road
Woodburn
No reports
July 31
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
07:11 Audible alarm, 9800 block of St. Joseph Street
14:27 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
15:10 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
15:47 911 hang up, 13600 block of SR 1
16:20 911 hang up, 8600 block of Hosler Road
19:08 Person down, occupied vehicle, 13800 block of SR 1
Woodburn
01:59 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
August 1
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
01:48 Suspicious person, 11500 block of Rio Vista Avenue
02:25 Suspicious person, 11500 block of Rio Vista Avenue
22:25 Traffic stop, 14300 block of SR 1
23:56 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
