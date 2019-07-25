Darryl Sheggrud loves to show off his flower garden in the back yard of his Aboite Township home. In fact, he enjoys it so much he hosts an open house twice a summer for his Candle Lite Park neighbors.
But when he starts talking about gardening, the conversation frequently turns to stories about Darryl and his wife, Judy, who has Alzheimer’s. Darryl cares for Judy, who still lives at home with him, but who does go to adult day care weekdays so he can have a reprieve.
“For me, it’s therapy,” he says of gardening. “I can work with my hands and I can see some results.”
He started out growing vegetables first, but didn’t have much success. “Flowers are a lot easier,” he said. The former homeowners had planted many perennials, so he began filling in along the backyard fence with annuals, many in pots hung by shepherds’ hooks. Colorful flags provide a nice backdrop to the flowers, as well as yard art he and Judy picked up over the years when they traveled.
The garden is color-coordinated, with a pink area, orange area, red area, purple area and so on.
Darryl and Judy often eat breakfast and supper on the patio so they can enjoy the garden. The riot of color recently attracted a hummingbird to the back yard.
Three tables under shade trees allow Darryl to host “Lunch and Learn” sessions for various groups.
He tries to stretch out the gardening season from April to October. Spring is busiest, when he’s buying, potting and planting flowers and spreading mulch around the beds.
This time of the year, when plants begin to look stressed from heat, he spends a lot of time deadheading spent blooms and pruning plants, or as he likes to say, giving them “haircuts.”
In late summer/early fall he plants mums. As the season winds down, he has to clean beds and put pots away.
“Winter’s really tough,” said Darryl, who is retired. As a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s, he says “you’re bored and you’re lonely.”
Married 52 years, Darryl and Judy have lived a robust, fulfilling life. They were both in full-time ministry, and they were both teachers. Then Darryl switched to the insurance business, where he was financially successful.
They have two grown children and three grandchildren who live in the area. For a time they owned a condo on Lake Wawasee until their children got busy and couldn’t come up as much.
Deeply religious, Darryl describes himself as a “born again believer.” He and Judy’s lives together were centered on their Christian faith. They still attend church, and unlike other activities, Judy can sit through services without getting restless. She likes to sing along with the songs, Darryl said.
Still, there are days she gets confused and negative, especially in the evening, which is called “Sundown Syndrome” for those with Alzheimer’s. He has help in the evenings to get through those difficult hours, and three nights a week an aide stays with them to help Judy during the night. Darryl said the aide has taught him about ways to care for Judy.
Most of the time she recognizes Darryl, but there are times she looks right at him and asks, “Where’s Darryl?” He usually turns it into a joke so as not to upset her.
But privately he says, “This is not the woman I married.” Dealing with her Alzheimer’s can leave him feeling “emotionally drained.” He attends three Alzheimer’s support groups.
In addition to taking care of her now he has to make all the decisions. That could include eventually putting her in a memory care facility, but as of right now,”Judy’s my ministry,” he said. “It’s not time.”
He is committed to her care. “My life now is with her. You have to change your perspective.”
Darryl watched his brother deteriorate from Alzheimer’s, and hopes the day won’t ever come when he has to put Judy in a care facility. “My whole goal is to keep her out of a home and keep her with me,” he said.
And he’ll continue working through his stress and emotional pain by using that energy to create something beautiful in his back yard.
