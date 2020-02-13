Music Director Andrew Constantine and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced the orchestra’s 2020-2021 Season, its 77th year serving Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.
“For the 2020/21 season you’ll be able to enjoy the most amazing array of music with star performers including our own Luke Fitzpatrick and Orion Rapp as well as the legendary pianist Yefim Bronfman,” Constantine said in the announcement. “There are return visits for new friends to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, soprano Karina Gauvin and pianist Stewart Goodyear, as well as a long overdue return from the tremendous violinist Rachel Barton Pine to play Barber’s glorious violin concerto.”
“As you perhaps know, the world is celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday and there’ll be no shortage of masterpieces by the great man across our different series,” Constantine said.
Subscriptions and details are available at wphil.org.
Season highlights include six evenings in The Paul Yergens and Virginia Yergens Rogers Foundation Masterworks Series.
• Oct. 3: The Rach 2 — The season kicks off at the Embassy Theatre with works of Mussorgsky, Khachaturian and Rachmaninoff. Principal flute Luke Fitzpatrick will be the featured soloist for the evening.
• Nov. 14: Beethoven’s Eroica — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic celebrates the composer’s 250th birthday with an all-Beethoven program that includes his Third Symphony, and the Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Stewart Goodyear.
• Jan. 30, 2021: “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” — Taiwanese-American conductor Mei-Ann Chen makes her debut in a cross-cultural program featuring composers An-Lun Huang, Tan Dun and Dvořák. Tan Dun’s Concerto is drawn from themes from his Oscar-winning film score “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
• March 13, 2021: Stewart Copeland’s World Percussion — A rhythmic new composition by the drummer and founder of The Police, featuring an array of Balinese percussion instruments.
• April 10, 2021: “The Magic Flute” — Semi-staged “with stunning video imagery,” the Fort Wayne Philharmonic presents one of Mozart’s best-loved operas.
• May 15, 2021: Yefim Bronfman Plays Brahms — “Considered one of the greatest pianists of our time, Bronfman’s appearance promises a musical feast for the ears.”
The Sweetwater Pops Series, led by associate conductor Caleb Young with special guests, includes:
• Oct. 31 and Nov. 1: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert”
• Feb. 27, 2021: “Aretha: A Tribute” — A tribute to the Queen of Soul
• March 20, 2021: “Carousel In Concert” — A concert presentation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical conducted by Andrew Constantine
The Philharmonic season includes 28 events in all, including Messiah by Candlelight, “Sleeping Beauty,” Halloween Spooktacular and more.
To download a PDF of the season brochure go to
https://fwphil.org/uploads/downloads/FortWaynePhilharmonicRenewalBrochure.pdf.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic box office is at 4901 Fuller Drive, Fort Wayne, of of St. Joe Road and north of Ivy Tech Community College Northeast. Call (260) 481-0777.
