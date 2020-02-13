The Fort Wayne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics lured 253 plungers and raised more than $54,000.
"Those are both new records for this event," said Jake Pickett, event chair. "We had 120 more plungers and doubled our money raises compared to last year."
The fundraiser chose a new home this year, at Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road, Fort Wayne. The 57-acre camp with 10-acre lake boasts an "inclusive environment for people of all abilities."
The Polar Plunge raises funds for state and local Special Olympics programs and generates awareness of the power of Special Olympics, which allows children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through socialization, exercise and friendly competition.
More than 17,000 athletes participate in at least one sport through Special Olympics Indiana.
