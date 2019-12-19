Emma Bottoms, a junior at Homestead High School, earned something that most collegebound people can only dream about.
She was nominated to attend the 2019 University of Saint Francis Business Symposium Nov. 1 and, not only did she participate, her team won the contest. This earned her a $15,500 yearly scholarship, recurring each year for eight consecutive semesters as long as she remains a full-time student and her grades are in good standing.
“There is this field trip to Saint Francis for their Business Symposium. Basically you get nominated to go by your counselors or teachers if they think you are interested in marketing,” Bottoms said. “There were six of us that were invited to go.”
The theme of this year’s competition was that the students had to create a pop-up shop for a day for a good cause, according to Bottoms. The first round of the contest consisted of creating a storyboard and they had to present it to the judges in a 2-minute timeframe. Three groups were chosen to go to the final round, and her group was one of them.
In the last round, the teams had 30 minutes to create a PowerPoint presentation about their pop-up shop to present it to the judges. Her team comprised five students from schools throughout Indiana.
“There was a certain list of things you had to sell, so ours was a Christmas-themed one,” Bottoms said. “Our cause was helping homeless people. Since it was around Christmastime and it’s typically the coldest time of year, we knew there would be a lot of shoppers so we thought it would be a good time to market our products.”
Their idea was to put it into a kiosk in the mall.
Bottoms plans to attend the University of Saint Francis and major in marketing.
“I’ve never really done anything like it before, but I felt like it would be something I was interested in,” Bottoms said. “I really liked working with a bunch of different people and presenting with people and being able to share ideas. I liked seeing it being put together. I don’t mind public speaking that much. Putting together projects is kind of fun.”
Guidance counselor Amy Hamilton nominated Bottoms for the symposium.
“I nominated Emma because she expressed interest in studying business in college, and we were asked to nominate students who would benefit from the Business Symposium at Saint Francis,” Hamilton said.
Bottoms said she really enjoyed meeting all of the people in her group, but she loved that they got to create their own ideas.
“It was really fun, I actually really liked it,” Bottoms said. “I recommend that if people get invited to go they definitely should.”
Unfortunately, Bottoms’ parents were not able to be in attendance because it was a closed event, but her parents, Tim and Jodi, found out she won after getting an excited phone call from their daughter.
“Won't lie, was so very proud of her and happy for her,” Tim Bottoms said. “I literally felt the warmth of happiness come over me. Seriously. There was so much excitement in her voice when she shared the news. Emma works so hard at things like this, so it was special to hear the joy in her voice that day.”
He said hearing how it turned out for her was a wonderful thing to experience.
“Even if she and her team had not won, I could tell in her voice she really enjoyed the whole experience,” Tim Bottoms said.
