Free COVID testing returns to Fort Wayne, this week. The partnership of Kroger Health and the Allen County Department of Health will resume the drive-through service on Thursday and Friday, May 14 and 15.
Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Academy / Ivy Tech South Campus, 7602 Patriot Crossing.
To participate, people with or without symptoms may register at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Eligibility will be established by the system’s virtual screening tool, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from state and local specialists.
Those eligible can select an appointment time. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a healthcare practitioner approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.
The drive-thru testing program has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment.
Results are expected within approximately 72 hours of testing. The service is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The first series of tests served nearly 1,900 people over four days at Bishop Dwenger High School.
Kroger Health encourages anyone interested to register now.
The Allen County Department of Health reported Wednesday that another two Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 14 have tested positive. The update brings the totals to 884 cases and 63 deaths.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.
