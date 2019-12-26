Several students with varying levels of disability “spoke” to the East Allen County School Board last week, using a new software package the youngsters are using to communicate better with their peers and teachers.
The board met at Woodlan Elementary School, where speech and language pathologist Amanda Gossett asked students to demonstrate the technology.
Luella Schmucker and Lisa Kay Lengacher obliged, punching buttons to produce the sounds.
Called Words for Life, and run on a common Apple iPad, the program allows children with difficulty speaking to choose words, letters, numbers and pictures on a computer screen to “speak” through the computer’s voice.
Lisa Kay was able to wish the board and gathered crowd a “Merry Christmas” through the computerized voice.
Luella used the program to tell the assembly how many brothers and sisters she has.
The software’s menu page was projected onto a screen large enough for the entire room to see, showing how students selected icons of letters and pictures of words on the screen to get the computer to pronounce what they wanted to say.
Each student received a rousing round of applause from the room after speaking through the program. EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong noted, “Each student has done a lot of hard work in this project, making their voice heard.”
Each participating student then was given a certificate of achievement, and shook hands with each of the board members and administrators.
About 25 students in the district use the software, Gossett said. She explained that sometimes students begin expressing themselves with the software and later progress into speaking.
Gossett, obviously touched by the students’ efforts, gave each a high five.
Also contributing to the program are high school special education teacher Sue Wuest and elementary special education teachers Jennifer Cameron and Denise Shawver.
Also at the Dec. 17 meeting, new school board member Steve Screeton took the oath of office.
Screeton represents New Haven District 4E.
He was one of two applicants who interviewed for the position vacated by Chris Baker, who was appointed operations director for East Allen County Schools. The board voted Dec. 3 to appoint Screeton.
Screeton said he recently retired after 34 years as a teacher, including 31 years in East Allen where he taught mostly elementary and intermediate in New Haven. His first three years in teaching were at Huntertown Elementary School.
“I’ve always had an interest in the school board,” he said in an interview, “and this opportunity came around and I thought ‘It’s just a one-year term and then I’ll decide if I want to go for the 4-year term. It’s just baptism under fire. I’ll see if I like it.”
Asked about changes in education during his more than three decades in the profession, he said, “I think one of the biggest changes is all the mandates by the state.”
“Years ago when you were teaching you took your tests and that, but there wasn’t this pressure on the schools to achieve high scores.”
The next EACS board meeting will be Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m., in the district’s administration building, 1240 State Road 930 East in New Haven.
(Staff writer Garth Snow contributed to this report.)
