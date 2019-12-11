Christmas comes but once every two years — at least, this is true about the Living Nativity presented by Central Ministries on 5801 Swartz Road.
Taking visitors from the prophesies of Isaiah to the empty Easter tomb, this is a complete telling of the Christmas story that people can experience entirely from the comfort of their own cars. “You don’t have to talk to anyone if you don’t want to,” explained Melissa Soldner, who is coordinating this year’s event.
The Living Nativity is held every two years at the Chapel Ridge Campus of Central Ministries. Soldner estimated that it has been held biannually for the past 20 or so years, although she has only been involved for 10.
“We begin work on this in the middle of the summer,” Soldner recounted. “A lot of neat people help us out.”
There are the volunteers who put up the set: this includes a stage for dancing angels, Herod’s palace, a synagogue and many more recognizable features of the Nativity story. Then, of course, there are the people who provide childcare; cook meals for the actors; costumers; the actors themselves; and the people who take down the scenery.
When it began years ago, the people of the church didn’t know that it would be that popular — and some presenters ended up standing outside in the cold for a total of 4.5 hours. To prevent people from getting chilled again, actors are now assigned to half-hour shifts; stay outside for half an hour, then come in for 30 minutes to have some food or just warm up. And the dancers who represent angels are given 20-minute shifts, so they don’t have to be working out in the freezing air for too long.
Scenery for the Living Nativity was redone for the 2017 presentation, and Soldner couldn’t be more pleased with how everything has turned out. Off-duty police officers map the route through the parking lot, so it is traffic-friendly.
Every guest car that comes will be offered a QR code, so that folks can dial into a narrative at each scene. (If you don’t know how to activate a QR code on your phone, then a volunteer can help you figure it out.) And for those who prefer a paper map — Soldner said that they sometimes have visitors in buggies — then there will be copies available of those, too.
The whole parking lot of the Chapel Ridge Campus of Central Ministries will be used for driving through the scenes. Volunteers who are working each night will park in a nearby church’s lot, and will be shuttled in.
Soldner said that everyone in costume will try to be in character. There will be live sheep, donkeys, camels, horses and Roman soldiers, and the regular Nativity characters. “If someone gets told to move it, that’s totally in character for Roman soldiers,” she explained. But they will be nice: “We even hand you a coin to pay the taxes in Bethlehem,” she said.
While it might be tempting to pull over for a few minutes to take in the scenery, it isn’t recommended. Soldner said that visitors will have the best experience by putting their cars in low gear and keeping their vehicles moving slowly through the scenes. The only place where there will be room to park for a little bit is the final scene, which represents angels dancing in heaven.
Setup of the Nativity is completed the Sunday before the event begins. It takes 30-40 people to get everything just right — with the help of forklifts. Sets are stored in a semi trailer. Soldner chuckled when she recalled a high-school helper who looked in the trailer loaded with organized pieces. “This looks like a library!” the teen said. No wonder: everything slides on tracks, to make it easier to maneuver.
While this is only her second time being in charge of the Living Nativity setup, Soldner became involved with it much earlier. She said that her family was first invited to help out by a friend who said the church needed volunteers. “My husband loved walking the llama around all night,” she remembered.
Impressed by how much effort was put into the presentation, Soldner’s family said, “We’ve gotta check this out.” They have been involved with both the church and the Living Nativity ever since.
