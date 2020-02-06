Jan. 25
New Haven P.D.
08:56 Traffic stop, 7300 block of East SR 930
11:52 Panic alarm, 1700 block of Green Street
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
17:00 Reckless driver, SR 1 at Riverdale Drive
18:13 911 hang up, 14400 block of Amstutz Road
19:26 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 26
New Haven P.D.
Personal injury crash, 1600 block of Minnich Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
00:02 Traffic stop, Main Street at Fahlsing Road
Jan. 27
New Haven P.D.
16:17 Serving protective order
16:19 Traffic stop, Ryan and Edgerton roads
20:39 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
21:23 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Minnich Road at Slate Run
Leo-Cedarville
07:48 Personal injury crash at Saint Joseph and Clay streets
14:32 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 28
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
07:48 Theft from a parked vehicle, 11300 block of Shoreline Drive
12:37 911 hang up, 13800 block of SR 1
19:30 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Jan. 29
New Haven P.D.
10:04 Follow up, 1700 block of East Lincoln Highway
19:19 Serving warrant, 400 block of East Lincoln Highway
23:41 Traffic stop at Doyle and Dawkins roads
23:49 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Hartzell Road
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
02:04 Traffic stop, 10000 block of Hosler Road
07:34 Fire alarm, 12600 block of SR 1
23:00 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 30
New Haven P.D.
15:38 Man down, 1300 block of Minnich Road
19:00 Traffic stop, 6000 block of East SR 930
19:33 Personal injury crash at Moeller and Kenosha roads
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
01:33 Open door, 14700 block of Ridgecrest Drive
08:07 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads
08:49 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads
09:03 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
00:46 Audible alarm, 22200 block of Main Street
16:46 VIN inspection, 4400 block of Bull Rapids Road
Jan. 31
New Haven P.D.
13:35 Traffic stop, Landin Road at Rose Avenue
14:55 Traffic stop at Hartzell and Parrot roads
19:35 Traffic stop, 1400 block of East SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
11:46 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
14:56 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
14:14 Traffic stop, 22000 block of Main Street
Feb. 1
New Haven P.D.
19:39 Traffic stop, 1900 block of I 469 Northbound
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
10:49 Attempted theft, 11700 block of Clay Street
12:53 Property damage crash at Grabill and Schwartz roads
Woodburn
No reports
