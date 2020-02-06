Jan. 25

New Haven P.D.

08:56 Traffic stop, 7300 block of East SR 930

11:52 Panic alarm, 1700 block of Green Street

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

17:00 Reckless driver, SR 1 at Riverdale Drive

18:13 911 hang up, 14400 block of Amstutz Road

19:26 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 26

New Haven P.D.

Personal injury crash, 1600 block of Minnich Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

00:02 Traffic stop, Main Street at Fahlsing Road

Jan. 27

New Haven P.D.

16:17 Serving protective order

16:19 Traffic stop, Ryan and Edgerton roads

20:39 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

21:23 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Minnich Road at Slate Run

Leo-Cedarville

07:48 Personal injury crash at Saint Joseph and Clay streets

14:32 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 28

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

07:48 Theft from a parked vehicle, 11300 block of Shoreline Drive

12:37 911 hang up, 13800 block of SR 1

19:30 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Jan. 29

New Haven P.D.

10:04 Follow up, 1700 block of East Lincoln Highway

19:19 Serving warrant, 400 block of East Lincoln Highway

23:41 Traffic stop at Doyle and Dawkins roads

23:49 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Hartzell Road

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

02:04 Traffic stop, 10000 block of Hosler Road

07:34 Fire alarm, 12600 block of SR 1

23:00 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 30

New Haven P.D.

15:38 Man down, 1300 block of Minnich Road

19:00 Traffic stop, 6000 block of East SR 930

19:33 Personal injury crash at Moeller and Kenosha roads

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

01:33 Open door, 14700 block of Ridgecrest Drive

08:07 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads

08:49 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads

09:03 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

00:46 Audible alarm, 22200 block of Main Street

16:46 VIN inspection, 4400 block of Bull Rapids Road

Jan. 31

New Haven P.D.

13:35 Traffic stop, Landin Road at Rose Avenue

14:55 Traffic stop at Hartzell and Parrot roads

19:35 Traffic stop, 1400 block of East SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

11:46 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

14:56 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

14:14 Traffic stop, 22000 block of Main Street

Feb. 1

New Haven P.D.

19:39 Traffic stop, 1900 block of I 469 Northbound

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

10:49 Attempted theft, 11700 block of Clay Street

12:53 Property damage crash at Grabill and Schwartz roads

Woodburn

No reports

