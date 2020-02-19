The guy who recently donated a painting of the old 1913 Building on Broadway to the city of New Haven is definitely not a one-dimensional man.
Besides being an artist, Tony Tribolet owns and operates DRC, a door repair company, from his home on Moeller Road, is professor of business at Indiana Tech where he teaches principles of management, sells insurance, is working on his doctorate at Indiana Tech and is writing a book entitled "The Anointed Leader Theory."
Tribolet says painting helps him relieve stress. “My brain’s always going in a hundred different directions and working on a painting keeps me focused and on track or it lets my brain run wild. I’m not sure which," he said. "I do abstract, realism and impressionism paintings, but lately have really gotten into architectural art like the 1913 Building which now hangs in Mayor Steve McMichael’s office.
“After a long break, I chose to paint the buildings across from the Post Office downtown. I liked the small-town charm. They have depth, age and a beauty you can’t find in new architecture. I took photos of them and painted from the photos. If you look closely you can see the reflection of the Post Office across the street."
“As I was doing those buildings," Tribolet continued, "I was attracted to the 1913 Building and the challenge of creating perspective through the use of the many lines and angles. The hardest part was getting the color right. Mine’s a little too orange which makes it look brand new instead of faded over the years. It took me six months to complete it.”
His paintings can be seen at the New Haven Community Center where he has an abstract work titled "Contorted Man" hanging in the office of New Haven Adams Township Parks & Recreation Superintendent Mike Clendenen and one called "Smokehouse" at the front desk. In addition, a three-panel work of the buildings across from the Post Office hangs in the Chamber of Commerce office in the 1913 Building. Three more are on display at The Muse on Main Street in Fort Wayne.
The Fort Wayne native says his interest in art goes back to elementary school. “I took every art course that was offered at Wayne High School and always got A’s," he said. "I stopped painting while in the Navy, unless you count the hours spent chipping paint and reapplying haze grey to everything that didn’t move. When I returned I got into painting again for a short time and then took a 25-year break before picking up the brushes again a couple years ago. I was a little rusty, but the flow is returning.
“When I started painting again, I was looking for subjects that might produce some income. I painted U.S. Navy ships for fellow shipmates and sailors with whom I share Facebook group pages. Lately, their interest is in my depictions of now defunct Filipino brothels.”
He generally begins by making a pencil sketch. Sometimes, however, when he has “artist block” and nothing is formulating properly he simply starts “throwing paint on the canvas.”
He said that's how he created the "Contorted Man," which he explains is a self-portrait. "Once I started moving the paint around on the canvas I began seeing images and the painting started to take shape. Sometimes you just have to let the canvas tell you what it wants to be,” he said.
Tribolet’s studio is wherever the mood takes him. Sometimes it’s his kitchen. Other times it’s his bedroom and he often sets up his easel at the New Haven Community Center.
“Our 13-year-old granddaughter, Anna, has shown some interest in art. She has a lot of potential and I encourage her to express her talent whenever I can,” he said.
Tribolet says he would rather be creating a painting than repairing a garage door, but simple economics have dictated that he not give up his day job. If truth be told, however, his first love is teaching.
In his principles of management course he utilizes his art background to teach group dynamics and team building. “I set up a scenario with me as a company CEO and them as department heads," he said. "The assignment is to make a painting for a client. Each student gets a simple object and is assigned a primary color. The team has to work together to produce an abstract painting. They may have to mix their color with one of the others to get a different one. And when they’re completed we hang them in the hall just like they do in elementary school. I call it conversational learning and it’s a lot of fun."
After completing 10 years in the Navy, Tribolet returned to Fort Wayne, started his own rent-to-own business, worked for Overhead Door Company and started his own door repair firm in New Haven 20 years ago. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1017, a master’s degree in leadership from Trine University and is in the process of completing a doctorate in global leadership from IVY Tech.
To learn more about his art, go to Blackrose Art Gallery on Facebook.
