Grabill will get into the Christmas season, with a little help from the Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses will conduct Christmas open houses on Nov. 29 and 30, with Small Small Saturday on Nov. 30. Shop Small is on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is dedicated to getting people to get out and shop at their local small businesses.
Grabill will offer breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 7 at the Fudergong, 13720 1st St.
Santa comes to town again from 11 a.m-noon Dec.14 at the Grabill Hardware parking lot, 13534 Main St.
The 3rd annual Holiday Extravaganza will be 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Bobcat of Fort Wayne – East and Two Brothers Generator at 13350 State St. Visitors are invited for refreshments and door prizes. Guests may take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and visit with Santa’s reindeer.
