FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Lake Country Captains 8-5 Friday night at Parkview Field.
The Captains scored four runs in the first inning and took a 7-0 lead after three and a half innings. The TinCaps made a comeback, starting with three runs in the sixth, but they could not come all the way back.
Quentin Holmes was 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two runs batted in for Lake County. Tanner Burns (2-2) shut out Fort Wayne over the first five innings to get the win. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out six.
Reinaldo Ilarraza was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for the TinCaps. Agustin Ruiz walked twice, singled and scored a run. Gabe Mosser (1-3) was the starting and losing pitcher, allowing seven earned runs and eight hits over four innings.
Fort Wayne and the Captains will complete their six-game series today at Parkview Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
