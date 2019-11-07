FORT WAYNE — Crossroad Child & Family Services marked the progress of its capital campaign project, “Building Promising Futures,” on Oct. 29.
Crossroad, 1825 Beacon St., Fort Wayne, which helps emotionally troubled youth and their families, will add a 13,750-square-foot treatment and welcome center building and a 10,000-square-foot dormitory.
The $5 million campaign is 80% funded, said Andrea Colley, Crossroad development assistant. Crossroad is working to raise $2-$3 million for another project.
“Crossroad has delivered excellent outcomes in 70- and 100-year-old buildings that are less functional and nice looking than other places,” said Randall J. Rider, president & CEO, in the announcement. “The Crossroad board moved forward with faith and commitment to ensure our kids and families are served in safe, accessible, and more energy-efficient spaces better-suited to meet their needs. The board’s action — with the church’s help — ensures that Crossroad is well-equipped for its next 136 years of service.”
The new building will be handicapped-accessible, allow for better collaboration between therapists and case managers, and consolidate support functions under one roof, according to the announcement.
Crossroad is also constructing a residential living unit that will be able to serve 15 more children. The unit will be adaptable to accommodate different types of residents based on the need at any given point.
In addition to the two new buildings, Crossroad plans to convert the former swimming pool facility into a dining hall and meeting space. This will allow Crossroad staff to prepare and serve about 5,000 meals a month, provide better access for those with disabilities, and offer more group meeting space.
Overall, the campus will undergo a facelift that includes more walking paths with benches, extra physical exercise areas, and increased space for one-on-one counseling sessions. Buildings that are no longer safe or cost-effective to operate will be razed.
Crossroad provides both residential and non-residential services including outpatient counseling in Fort Wayne and Huntington, home-based therapy and casework services, community-based mental health wraparound programs for youth, day education at Crossroad Academy, and several residential treatment programs for children aged 6 to 21. For more, see Crossroad at www.crossroad-fwch.org.
