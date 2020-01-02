Fort Wayne Area Community Band’s conductor, Scott Humphries, has been named the Indiana Music Educators Association 2020 Outstanding Collegiate Educator. Humphries, who has been principal conductor of the 90-member concert band since 2011, was nominated by a student at Manchester University where he is assistant professor of music and director of instrumental studies and music education.
The Covington, Virginia, native has been on the music department staff at Manchester University since 2008. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from James Madison University, a master’s degree in music from Virginia Tech University and in 2018 completed work on his doctor’s degree from Boston University.
At Manchester University he conducts the school’s symphonic band, the jazz ensemble and is head of the saxophone studio which provides lessons for music majors. He also conducts the Manchester Symphony Orchestra.
Humphries has been recognized both nationally and internationally for his research and has been published in the international research journal Psychology of Music. He is also a published composer of music for concert bands and wind ensembles. Three of his five published works have been performed by the Fort Wayne Area Community Band.
He began playing piano in third grade and later took up saxophone which he played in his high school and college bands.
Humphries, who lives in North Manchester with his wife, Paige, and daughters Brooke and Christen, commutes to Fort Wayne on Tuesdays for Community Band rehearsals. The Band just completed its annual holiday concert at the John & Ruth Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne and will begin working on new music in January for its March 3, 2020, concert. “I love working with the Community Band. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get together and play good music," he said. "The people in the group are great to work with and I enjoy every minute of it.”
