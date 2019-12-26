What do you get when each actor plays an actor, in turn playing a character within a play?
Huh?
East Allen University’s drama club made it work, with their fall production of “Noises Off.” Or was it “Nothing On,” the play within the play?
According to the school’s Facebook page, the school’s Language Arts Department and Spanish Department collaborated on a public service project to build the set for the drama club. The design came from student directors, Jason Mayer and Graclyn Brooks. The EAU drama department did not have enough people or expertise in carpentry to create the piece. So the school created a community build day and sent a call out for help from EAU students, EAU teachers, and families, EAU parents and alumni.
The community of volunteers built a set of stairs, a platform stage, and seven doorways. Volunteers provided extensive tools, saws and materials, as well as labor, to make the set piece for the fall and spring shows. Other volunteers were busy painting, sculpting and organizing set and prop pieces.
There were over 30 volunteers present.
“Noises Off” cast, with “Nothing On” character name, fictional actor’s name, and the student actor’s real-life name:
“Mrs. Clackett” / Dotty Otley (Graclyn Brooks)
“Roger Tamplemain” / Garry Lejue (Jason Mayer)
“Vicki” / Brook Ashton (Emma Minic)
“Phillip Brent” / Frederick Fellowes (Sean Carpenter)
“Flavia Brent” / Belinda Blair (Lauren Sarrazine)
“Burglar” / Selsdon Mowbray (Elijah Ahrens)
“Director” / Lloyd Dallas (Peyton Easterday)
“Set Manager” / Tim Allgood (Jordan Steigerwald)
Director’s assistant “Poppy” (Aiden Reason)
Assistant to “Poppy” (Erin Babcock)
East Allen University is at 6501 Wayne Trace in Fort Wayne. It is a high school within the East Allen County Schools district, open to students from the four EAU attendance areas.
Also scheduled this school year:
“The Addams Family” — Friday, March 20, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 and concessions will be sold.
“Friday Night Live” — Friday, May 8, 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and concessions will be sold.
