WOODBURN — The Lions took an on-the-ground approach during the first football game of the season Friday — and they were rewarded handsomely for it. Leo’s football team came away with a 36-0 blowout over Woodlan to get off to a strong start to the season.
Of the Lions’ 362 total yards of offense Friday, 272 were rushing yards. Running back Peyton Wall had an explosive start to his senior year, carrying the ball 13 times for a total of 251 yards — an average of 19.3 yards per attempt. Four of those runs were for touchdowns — three of which were the biggest offensive plays of the game, including 67- and 87-yard touchdowns in the first quarter and a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
In contrast, quarterbacks Jackson Barbour and Cameron Roach collectively threw for 90 yards on the night. Barbour, a sophomore, led the way with 59 yards on four of six completions. Senior Peyton McHale led Leo’s receiver corps with 39 yards, averaging 13 on three receptions.
Meanwhile, Woodlan’s offense struggled to move the chains all night. The Warriors charted just 106 total yards on offense — 30 rushing and 76 passing — while earning just six first downs all night compared to Leo’s 14. Woodlan quarterback Benjamin Reidy completed less than 37 percent of his 19 pass attempts and threw four interceptions. Leo’s defenders held him to an 11-yard deficit on the ground.
Linebacker Michael O’brien broke up the Warriors’ offensive efforts all night, recording seven solo tackles. Linebacker Gavin James had three tackles for a loss of yards, and Mason Sheron recorded the team’s first sack of the season.
James, Wall, Logan Barnett and Damien Gudakunst each had a pick in the win.
Junior Carson McCauley was a perfect one-for-one on field goal attempts Friday. He had one of his four extra point attempts blocked, and averaged 36.3 yards in his three punts.
Leo’s quarterbacks will look for their first passing touchdowns of the season when the team faces Angola on Friday. The Hornets fell short on the road last week, falling to DeKalb 41-39.
Kickoff for Leo’s home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m.
