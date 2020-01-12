NEW HAVEN — With 16 high schools and 213 competitors, the Bill Kerbel Invitational wrestling tournament continues to be one of the premiere wrestling events in northern Indiana. Each year, schools from around the region send their best athletes to this mid-season matchup.
Bishop Dwenger and Bluffton tied for first place with 187 points each. The Homestead Spartans took third place with 182 points. Carroll placed fifth with 149 points, and New Haven came in ninth at 112 points. Woodlan was close behind in 11th and 89 points.
In the 138-pound weight class, the Bulldogs’ Elijah Chacon (25-4) placed first and scored 28.0 team points.
The Carroll Chargers added three second-place finishes as Bryson Ehle (7-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points in the 120 pound class; Jared Landez (7-9) with 23.0 team points at 132 pounds; and Sam Gump (3-1) scored 23.0 team points in the 285 pound class.
The Spartans secured three first-place slots at the event. In the 113-pound class, Thomas Herman (23-5) placed first and scored 28.0 team points. In the 160-pound class, Tyler Burris (19-8) placed first and scored 25.0 team points. And finally, in the 170-pound class, Joe Parrish (27-0) placed first and scored 30.0 team points.
New Haven
106 — forfeit
113 — Es Maing Ola (1-2)
120 — Aidan Carter (2-2); fourth place
126 — Elijah Miller (2-2)
132 — Jerry Rocha (2-2)
138 — Elijah Chacon (4-0); champion
145 — Cameron Mason (3-2); sixth place
152 — Camari Kirk (2-2)
160 — Gabrielle Bussard (0-2)
170 — Joe Burkley (2-2)
182 — Alex Martz (1-2)
195 — Sidney Bassett (1-2)
220 — Dominic Lee (2-2); fourth place
285 — Jon Louden (2-1); third place
Homestead
106 — Austin Crowder (2-2); fourth place
113 — Thomas Herman (4-0); champion
120 — Giovanni Arsini (3-2); sixth place
126 — Brian Waltz (2-2)
132 — Jacob Miller (3-2); sixth place
138 — Levi Weber (2-2)
145 — Griffin Porter (2-2); fourth place
152 — Kolin Jolas (1-2)
160 — Tyler Burris (4-0); champion
170 — Joe Parrish (4-0); champion
182 — Nolan Scott (0-2)
195 — Matt Mills (3-1); third place
220 — Carter Hull (4-1); fifth place
285 — Patrick Dolhay (1-2)
