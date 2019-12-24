Several service-filled students at Homestead High School’s Interact Club turned the Oct. 17-18 Parent-Teacher Day into a fundraiser for American Red Cross Hurricane Relief efforts. The students used an old-fashioned bake sale to raise $768.92 to aid workers assisting victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
The Interact Club students presented a giant check the afternoon of Dec. 18 in the Community Room at Homestead High School.
The Homestead Interact Club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, and is a service-based organization for high school students.
“Hurricane relief was the first item on Interact’s agenda from the very beginning,” said Jazzmyne Swenson, club president. “Not only because of the devastating destruction Hurricane Dorian wreaked on the Bahamas, but because we wanted to show those affected that we care. As the upcoming generation, it’s important that we learn to show those around us that we understand, we care, and we are here to do whatever we can to make a difference. I am so proud of the Interact members because it was their time and effort that allowed our very first project to succeed.”
Lyla Dean, school adviser, added, “Seeing how our students have embraced the ‘Service Above Self’ motto of the Interact Club has been such a wonderful experience. They are so passionate about making a difference in the world, and I am certain that they will all go on to do just that. I’m fortunate to be able to work with them as they get their start in changing the lives of others!”
“It’s a privilege to work with a group of students who are searching and finding ways to improve their community and their world,” said Dee Hoffman, Rotary sponsor. “They are great examples of those who lift service above self.”
