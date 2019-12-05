New Haven’s outgoing mayor, Terry McDonald, will be honored at a reception at the New Haven Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 8. He’s retiring from a post he has held for the past 20 years. The open house is scheduled for 2:30- 5 p.m. and the public is invited to come and wish Mayor McDonald farewell. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
McDonald, who was elected in 1999, is completing his fifth, four-year term of office. During his administration he inaugurated a number of infrastructure projects that included massive water and sewer renovations, separation of the combined sewer system and the major overhaul of downtown from new streets and sidewalks to lamp posts and the gateway entrance on Broadway.
He began his public service in the New Haven Police Department where he started as a patrolman. He progressed through the department to crime prevention officer, the city’s first D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance and Education) officer, the first G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) officer, training officer and lead investigator in the Detective Bureau, a position he held for six-and-one-half years.
He also served as a professional EMT/Paramedic from 1979-1984.
When elected, McDonald was the youngest person to ever hold the position of New Haven mayor.
McDonald was co-founder of the Metro Fort Wayne Mayors and Commissioners Caucus which included representatives for the 11-county northeast Indiana region and promoted the concept that what is good for individual communities is good for the entire region.
The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council is one his accomplishments.
During the past 20 years under his leadership New Haven has experienced growth in every aspect of the community from residential housing and increased population and commercial investment to industrial expansion and the addition of more than 600 new jobs. In addition, the community has witnessed strong annual economic growth that now exceeds $360 million.
