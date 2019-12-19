The first Blue Christmas service at Harlan United Methodist Church brought comfort to worshipers — “including this pastor” — the Rev. Catherine Koziatek said.
Over the past year, troubles of every kind had found those who assembled at the Harlan church on Dec. 12.
“Several of our members have lost spouses this year or struggled with significant health issues,” Koziatek said.
So they gathered for encouragement.
Alan Parr and Analisa Salazar brought music. “They are very good musicians and they want to come back and do more programs for us,” the pastor said.
“I did a duet with one of our members and we had well-known hymns and it was a nice service. It lasted a touch over an hour,” Koziatek said.
“Everybody seems to be very pleased. Some people were moved to tears, including this pastor, and I think we’re going to start a new tradition. I think it was filling a need.”
“We had 21 (worshipers), which was great,” the pastor said. The number is just part of her assessment; “I’m not a bean counter,” she said, alluding to the Gospel parable of a single lost sheep.
“I took a poll of those who were there, and I think next year I’ll call it service of rest and comfort,” she said.
In inviting the congregation and the public, Harlan UMC wrote, “In December, we watch ‘magical’ Christmas movies, shop from stores promising a special season, and hear songs proclaiming this as ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’ We feel pressure to be jolly, but sometimes we’re not.
“If you or someone you love is struggling with the Christmas blues, you are not alone. Many people find the season difficult and yet there is hope in Jesus Christ. Come join us for a simple, reflective service.”
Throughout the Fort Wayne area, houses of worship are addressing the contradiction of despair amid the season of promise.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne plans a Vespers Blue Holiday Service at 7 p.m. Thursday. “This is a contemplative service to honor that not all is joy-filled during the winter holidays,” states the congregation’s website. “This is a time to bring: stillness to the mind and heart, song to soothe your spirit, and bear witness to sorrow, solitude and the variety of experiences of this holiday season.”
Lifehouse, at Forest Park in Fort Wayne and the Cedar Canyon campus in Huntertown, offers services at 7 p.m. Friday for those “who are carrying the burden of loss during this Christmas season.”
Come2Go Ministries of Fort Wayne held a Blue Christmas “service of hope and remembrance” Dec. 15.
And Lutheran Health Network presented “Blue Christmas Service: When Christmas Hurts” Dec. 9 at the Dupont Campus.
Koziatek, of Harlan UMC, said even her own family has not been exempt from health and other challenges during the year and a half since she came to Harlan. “I think all of us whether we’ve lost someone or have had health issues, I think we can slow down amidst the craziness of the season,” she said. “We’re all moving too fast.”
Koziatek, who quickly states that she has a Polish name and is of French birth, came to the U.S. when she was 20. From the south of France she moved to Arlington, Texas. More recently she has pastored in the South Bend and Granger area, and came to Harlan from Elkhart.
“This congregation is very generous and very kind,” she said.
The ministry is her second career. She has offered a Blue Christmas service three times over 20 years. “A number of years ago people were not familiar with this at all,” she said.
Koziatek found a parallel experience just one night earlier, when she accepted an invitation to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Beyond admiring the newly remodeled church and “absolutely gorgeous” sanctuary, she enjoyed just being among the pews. “I think we all needed to sing our favorite hymns,” she said.
The Harlan church now moves deeper into the Christmas season and more typical numbers. “On a good Sunday, we’ll have 60,” the pastor said.
A new book club kicks off Feb. 1 and and continues the first Saturday of each month right into December 2020.
The guest musicians have asked about returning, perhaps at Easter, Koziatek said.
Next Christmas, the service of rest and comfort may replace Blue Christmas. The church might market the service a little differently and perhaps more widely. Still, the evening will fill the needs that prompted the Dec. 12 service. For whatever number attend and for the pastor herself, it will be a reminder to slow down, shutting out the rush toward another Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.