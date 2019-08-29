30. Aug.
Senior Saints in concert: Timbercrest Senior Living Community, 2201 E. North St., North Manchester. 1:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
31. Aug.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
3. Sept.
Faculty piano trio: Rhinehart Music Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. School of Music faculty members Marcy Trentacosti (violin), Martyna Bleke (cello) and Hamilton Tescarollo (piano), will present trios by Chopin and Dvorak (“Dumky”), along with Ernest Bloch’s Three Nocturnes. Free admission for Purdue FW students with ID and students 18 and younger. $7 adults, $6 seniors (60 and older), $4 non-Purdue FW University students. For information call the Purdue Fort Wayne Box Office at 260-481-6555, purchase tickets online at pfw.edu/tickets or visit pfw.edu/music.
5. Sept.
Leo garage sales: Leo-Cedarville city-wide garage sales will be Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
6. Sept.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
Fridays in September: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 12:10-12:40 p.m. Gather in Wagenhals Hall to hear Brahms’ Horn Trio, Op. 40, with Megan Shusta on horn, Timothy Tan on violin and Alexander Klepach on piano. A $2 sandwich lunch will be available after the program.
7. Sept.
GE Quarter-Century Club: Goeglein’s Recreation Hall, 7311 Maysville Road. Doors open 9 a.m., meal at 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone who retired from GE with at least 25 years of service. Anyone interested may call Ellen at 747-6507.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, Dani Tippman will discuss “Miami Harvest,” edible and usable plants and materials.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
Leo garage sales: Leo-Cedarville city-wide garage sales will be Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
Swinney Homestead open house: 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fort Wayne’s historic 1844 Swinney Homestead in Swinney Park will open for walk-throughs. No fee. Members of Settlers Inc. will share history of the Homestead and the Swinney family. Settlersinc.org.
8. Sept.
Swinney Homestead open house: 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fort Wayne’s historic 1844 Swinney Homestead in Swinney Park will open for walk-throughs. No fee. Members of Settlers Inc. will share history of the Homestead and the Swinney family. Settlersinc.org.
10. Sept.
Summit City Singers rehearsals: Shawnee Middle School, 1000 E. Cook Road, Fort Wayne. 7-8:30 p.m. New members are welcome. There are no auditions but singers must be able to match pitch. This year the concert will feature songs from Christmas movies shown on the big and small screens. For more information contact Judy King, director, at 260 489-4505.
12. Sept.
Disorderly Bear Den: 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. Visitors are welcome at the club’s regular meeting. The group collects teddy bears and buys new teddy bears for children in trauma situations and lonely adults. Send questions through The Disorderly Bear Den page on Facebook.
Senior Saints in concert: Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
13. Sept.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
Senior Saints in concert: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 1 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
Fridays in September: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 12:10-12:40 p.m. Gather in Krauss Chapel to hear Brian Klickman, cello, present a program that includes Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1. A $2 sandwich lunch will be available after the program.
14. Sept.
11th annual Safety Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jefferson Pointe. Free safety demonstrations, giveaways, activities for children.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.
15. Sept.
Cars & Caring: Classic car show and mental health fair, Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne. Noon-4 p.m. Registration $10 per car, benefitting Cross Connections. The Mental Health and Wellness Fair is designed to connect those who struggle with mental illness, grief, addictions, or other personal or family issues to community resources. Also, Red Cross blood drive.
20. Sept.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
Fridays in September: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 12:10-12:40 p.m. Gather in Wagenhals Hall as Trinity E.L.C. welcomes Cole Burger, lecturer of class piano and pedagogy at B owling Green University. A $2 sandwich lunch will be available after the program.
21. Sept.
CHS 40th reunion: Carroll High School’s class of 1979 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Lucky Moose (“Luckys”), 622 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Classmates, their guest and teachers are invited. Additional details to follow.
22. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 4:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
26. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Mount Calvary Lutheran McSeniors Program, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
27. Sept.
Fridays in September: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 12:10-12:40 p.m. Gather in Krauss Chapel to hear Fort Wayne Flutes under the direction of Ann Donner, the flute choir has performed an eclectic mix of music for local organizations. A $2 sandwich lunch will be available after the program.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
28. Sept.
Art at the Riverside: The annual Art at the Riverside event will return to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and children’s art and activities.
Third-quarter food drive: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church asks for donations of non-preishable food items for the church food bank, to put food on the shelves of some of the church neighbors.
29. Sept.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club: Norwell High School, 1100 U.S. 224, Ossian. 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students (no reserve seating) and can be purchased at the door or by calling or texting Kelli Bucher at 260-820-0032. The Purdue Varsity Glee Club will bring its special brand of musical variety. Also performing will be Norwell’s Knight Moves and Knight Stars show choirs. The Glee Club’s versatile repertoire includes gospel, vocal jazz, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical selections, barbershop, folk, opera choruses, patriotic standards, country and novelty tunes. Specialty groups and outstanding soloists further enhance the performance.
4. Oct.
Fish and chicken fry: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children 3-11 $6, 2 and younger free with adult purchase. All-you-can-eat fish and chicken by Dan’s Fish Fry Service. Dinner includes sides and dessert.
5. Oct.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, the Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians will present wiikiammi cattail matting at the longhouse.
11. Oct.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 1-5 p.m. Today’s sale includes a bake sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
19. Oct.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. Bag sale on this second day of the rummage sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
26. Oct.
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Ministries annual fundraiser: St. Mary’s Mother of God Church, 1102 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. $10 a person, $100 reserved table for eight. Cash bar, food, silent and live auctions. Dancing to the music of Çhris Worth & Co. Call 260-450-5170 for tickets.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.