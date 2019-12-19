Dec. 8

New Haven P.D.

02:33 Property damage crash, Maplecrest Road at SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

03:16 Meet, 11700 block of Grabill Road

15:52 Work traffic, 13800 block of Elvina Drive

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

01:01 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

12:36 Dog investigation, 22500 block of Westmont Court

20:08 Traffic stop at Main and Carl streets

21:24 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 21900 block of Hickory Street

Dec. 9

New Haven P.D.

07:19 Traffic hazard at Adams Center and Maplecrest roads

09:59 Serving warrant, 2500 block of Sheridan Road

20:04 Suspicious, 900 block of West SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

01:12 Suspicious, 13100 block of Ewing Street

17:12 Property damage crash, Amstutz Road at SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 10

New Haven P.D.

13:57 Disturbance, Maplecrest Road at SR 930

15:16 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road

Leo-Cedarville

6 extra patrols

01:28 Audible alarm, 13100 block of SR 1

02:34 Audible alarm, 14800 block of SR 1

09:39 Juvenile locked in vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Dec. 11

New Haven P.D.

13:10 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road

14:06 Eviction, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

01:40 Alarm, 14800 block of SR 1

11:44 Disabled vehicle/road hazard at Grabill and Hosler roads

13:39 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

21:55 Domestic at Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

19:31 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 22000 block of Main Street

Dec. 12

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

11:55 Property damage crash, SR 1 at Lochner Road

13:16 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Dec. 13

New Haven P.D.

1 extra patrol

13:01 Property damage crash, US 30 at Doyle Road

13:11 Property damage crash, US 30 at Doyle Road

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

11:05 Juvenile investigation, 10300 Hosler Road

Woodburn

23:44 Traffic stop, Wooodburn Road at SR 101

