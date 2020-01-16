Save Maumee, the grassroots nonprofit organization whose purpose is to preserve, protect and improve the ecosystems of the Upper Maumee River and its watershed, will hold its annual fundraising blow-out Saturday, Feb. 15, at Freemasons Hall, 216 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. Activities begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m.
Billed as the Roaring ‘20s World Faire Side-Show, it will feature local bands El Camino Hot Tub and Adam Baker and the Heartache recreating sounds of the 1920s. In addition, fiery dances by Pyroscope will be complemented by a graceful belly dancer show. Guests will have the opportunity to witness magic tricks by Magic Jerry, get their fortune read, marvel at talented jugglers and participate in a variety of carnival games. Included in the fun will also be dancing, door prizes, raffle drawings and photos in a Roaring ‘20s dressup booth.
The family-friendly carnival event will kick off at 4 p.m. with featured hors d’oeuvres, beverages and alcoholic drinks for guests 21 and over provided by Old Crown Coffee Roasters.
Money raised will go to support Save Maumee’s “shovel-ready projects.” Last year the organization logged 1,880 hours planting 1,080 native trees along the river banks to help filter rainwater as it flows into the river. They also removed thousands of plants of unwanted invasive species and picked up tons of trash along the river.
The 100% volunteer group provides opportunities for the public to engage in free hands-on restoration projects along the Maumee River and its tributaries. One of those opportunities will be the annual Earth Day observance April 22 when the group will be planting native species, cleaning up trash and removing invasive species on one of the three sites they help maintain in New Haven.
According to Save Maumee secretary Lauren Conklin, the organization is awaiting the final report on a 52-acre property on Rose Avenue in New Haven from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. “If the report is completed before Earth Day and we are able to take control of the property,” she said, “some of our activities will be held there. The land was donated to us by Martin Construction Company.”
Abigail King, president of Save Maumee, said, “We chose to hold the shindig in the Freemasons Hall because it was built in 1926 and fits in nicely with our Roaring ‘20s theme. Our volunteers and members will be dressed in Roaring ‘20s attire and we’re urging guests to do the same.” There is no dress requirement, she emphasized, “so the more creative the better. Anything from jeans and T-shirts to the nines is acceptable.”
Discounted advance sale admission tickets are $8 and general admission tickets at the door are $10. Special VIP tickets for $30 include exclusive admittance to the second floor mezzanine, a tour of the Freemasons Hall, food, entertainment and drink tickets. For more information, check out the Save Maumee webpage at https://savemaumee.org/worldfairefundraiser/ or on Facebook.
