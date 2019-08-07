A recently opened art exhibit at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne features 67 works of art from congregants and the greater community.
The display in Ebenezer Hall includes stained glass, blown glass, watercolors, mixed media, jewelry, photography and more. Ten pieces of art by schoolchildren are also included.
The art exhibit is called “A New Creation” and it was spearheaded by senior pastor the Rev. Thomas Eggold, who recently returned from a 5-month sabbatical. “The sabbatical allowed me extended and focused time to be inspired by new places and people and to translate those experiences into artwork,” Eggold explained in a press release. “I hope to use those skills and disciplines to incorporate art into my life and my ministry at Emmanuel.”
Eggold’s sabbatical focused on the theme of 2 Corinthians 5:17 which reads, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has gone, the new has come.” This meshes tightly with the goals of the Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Programs, which selected Emmanuel Lutheran as a recipient. The endowment they received allowed Eggold and his wife, Sonya, to take the sabbatical.
The sabbatical is administered by the Center for Pastoral Excellence at Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, whose website explains that the Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Program aims to give pastors “an opportunity … to step away briefly from the persistent obligations of daily parish life and to engage in a period of renewal and reflection.” One of the goals of this program is that it will help clergy members regain “enthusiasm and creativity for ministry.”
According to Bob Klausmeier, who is curating the exhibit at Emmanuel, this endowment is not an opportunity for pastors to take classes; it is more like an academic sabbatical, where the pastor can do research in a field that will help refresh his spirit. In the case of Pastor Eggold, art was his panacea.
The Eggolds began their travels in January, visiting parts of the American South and Southwest. From Memphis, Tennessee, to Taos, New Mexico, and parts of Texas and Louisiana, they explored different art communities, taking a little time each day to do “studio work” — she working on her photography, and he working on drawings and block prints.
In March, the Eggolds traveled to Europe, where they stopped in such places as London, Edinburgh, Prague, Bratislava in Slovakia and Mainz in Germany. Eggold took particular note of ways in which the arts were incorporated in cathedrals. Klausmeier mentioned that Eggold was struck by how non-clergy people were part of the art at the cathedrals: one example he gave was of a church where people posed for dioramas of the Stations of the Cross.
In May, the Eggolds returned to the United States and started brainstorming with the church to see how more art could be added to Emmanuel. This art exhibit is “sort of a kickoff to adding more art to our worship,” Klausmeier explained.
The West Central neighborhood is home to a “thriving community” of artists, and Klausmeier said that “A New Creation” “brings more attention to (those artists).” As an example, some of the artwork on display was completed by the same man and his three sons who did the stained glass windows of Emmanuel during the church’s recent renovation.
Klausmeier isn’t sure what kinds of arts will be added to Emmanuel’s lineup; music, drama, graphic arts, banners, photography and more are all within the realm of possibility. “We need to see what we learn from this exhibit,” he said.
Although the exhibit isn’t accepting any more works of art for display, it does have a brochure listing all the pieces that are featured. “A New Creation” will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 8. It will close after the West Central Neighborhood Home and Garden Tour and Arts Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.