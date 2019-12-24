Eighteen firefighters joined the Fort Wayne Fire Department on Dec. 20 after a graduation ceremony at the Public Safety Academy.
The department’s 92nd recruit class, which started with 20 members, had 20 weeks of training and will continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the city of Fort Wayne.
The fire department now has 360 firefighters.
The following FWFD graduates were sworn in during the graduation ceremony:
Jeremy R. Biggs, Marah M. Bradbury, Kelly R. Christen, Kory J. Crump, Mathew T. Daily, Justice T. Dulinsky, Brian M. Giere, Peter D. Mapes, Kyle M. McConiga, Gage J. Minniear, Trapper Mize, J. Postel, Jacob A. Rehm, Ryan T. Robinson, Daniel Z. Stahl, Cameron M. Stalf, Ian M. Wilson and Matthew J. Zion.
“Congratulations to Fort Wayne’s newest firefighters," Mayor Tom Henry said in a news release. "They are committed to providing excellent public safety services and are joining an outstanding group of professionals. I’m proud of the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the excellent work they perform each day to keep all of us safe. We’re fortunate to live in a community that values the importance of firefighting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.