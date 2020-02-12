Leo’s Cameron Livingston grew up in a football household so, naturally, he’s always wanted to play on Saturday. Livingston took one step closer to that dream Feb. 5, when he signed to play for the Valparaiso University Crusaders.
“This process was very stressful and difficult, so it feels great to get it over with and know I’m going somewhere to continue to play football for four more years,” the Leo senior said.
Livingston’s grandfather and father both played college football, and as far back as he can remember, he’s wanted to keep that tradition alive.
“I’ve always been around football, so playing college football has been a dream since I started,” he said.
Livingston, a multiple-year starter at the receiver position during his time at Leo, was named second-team all-NE8 his senior year, helping the Lions amass a 10-2 record. Though he has battled injuries throughout his career, Livingston averaged 18.6 receiving yards in his final season, catching a pair of touchdowns. He hopes to continue that momentum as early as this fall.
“They see me coming in and having an impact early — having the chance to compete for some playing time early — and that’s a dream for me,” Livingston said. “They see me playing receiver at the next level, so I’m really excited for the role I’ll have on that team next year.”
Over the past four years, Leo has recorded a 32-11 overall record. Livingston thanked head coach Jared Sauder for the lessons he has imparted.
“I learned a lot — discipline, having to take one play at a time — and I truly look up to him and have learned a lot under his program,” Livingston said.
When it came to recruitment, Valpo’s program felt like the closest thing to a family for the Leo senior.
“It just felt like home,” he said. “I had a great relationship with the coaches and everybody there. The players were like a family to me, they treated me great, and it’s the perfect life of academics, sports and a social life.”
Off the field, Livingston plans to pursue a degree in business management.
