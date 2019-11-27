New Haven Chamber of Commerce, at its annual dinner Thursday, Nov. 14, honored several businesses and individuals for their outstanding achievements during 2019.
Manufacturing Business of the Year award went to Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Fort Wayne. Wellness Barn earned the Service Business of the Year award, New Haven Community Foundation got the service award and Ambassador of the Year was awarded to Laura Stomm of First Merchants Bank.
The 240 attendees enjoyed dinner at the Orchid Events & Catering facility on Lincoln Highway East. Nearly 80 companies donated items for the silent auction. Funds raised from the auction go to support Chamber activities. The evening closed with a game of trivia conducted by Eric Knee of Tincture of Trivia.
During a brief business meeting conducted by Chamber President/CEO Charlie Hatten, he asked members to vote on changing the organization’s by-laws to allow it to send voting ballots to members via e-mail rather than utilizing the U.S. Postal Service. The measure was passed unanimously.
Hatten announced several upcoming activities that included a Thursday, Dec. 5, Lunch and Learn session at the New Haven Community Center from noon-1:30 p.m. and the Peter Franklin Jewelers open house event Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m.
He also extended an invitation to all of the members to participate in the New Haven Homecoming/Lighting of the Christmas decorations on Broadway/arrival of Santa in downtown all on the evening of Friday, Nov. 29.
Hatten also thanked the 30 companies who helped sponsor the Chamber’s annual dinner. They included Heritage Park, PNC Bank, NIPSCO, Nietert Insurance, SDI LaFarga, Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op, Temporary Solutions, Republic Services, Regional Chamber of NE Indiana, Home Lumber, ReMax/Imagine Realty, Sauder Manufacturing and Strahm Group. Also acknowledged were Bad Dad, Fritcha Construction, Golden Years Homestead, Holler Tax, Indiana & Michigan Power, Indiana Tech, Koester’s Korte Electric, MidWest America FCU, Peter Franklin Jewelers, POS Merchant Services, Rochyby Law Office, Service Electric, The Hagerman Group, Lancia Homes, Socially Seasoned and Treescape.
