Prince Chapman Academy at 4808 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, has a new principal. Renee Hutter, the school’s previous assistant principal, began her new duties at the beginning of March.
“I started with Prince Chapman Academy in August of 2018 as an assistant principal,” Hutter said. “I was appointed to principal and officially started on March 3.”
Patrick McCann, former principal of Prince Chapman, took the role of Chief Financial Officer for the East County Allen County Schools. Hutter said McCann has been a great resource during the transition.
“Mr. McCann has been extremely helpful in supporting me in this new role,” Hutter said.
According to Hutter, this school system has been great to her, and she is excited to continue with the district in a new capacity.
“I love everything about this school,” Hutter said. “The students, parents and staff have been amazing to work with, and I wanted to continue this journey with them.”
In her new position, she is looking forward to continuing working on some of the things the school has focused on this year, such as the new Fountas and Pinnell Reading Curriculum and Social Emotional Learning with both staff and students.
Her goals for the rest of the school year are clear.
“Right now, we are focusing on preparing for state assessments and finishing the school year strong,” Hutter said.
A replacement for Hutter in the assistant principal position has not been chosen yet, but they are in the process of finding one.
She wanted to show her gratitude to East Allen County Schools and Prince Chapman Academy.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue working with such a wonderful district and school,” Hutter said.
