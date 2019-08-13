NEW HAVEN — The 2019 Bulldogs girls golf season is underway and the team has been looking forward to hitting the greens again. The team returns all five letter winners from last season, which brings much excitement for New Haven.
“Last season we had a fun year, but lost many matches. It was a great growing year and once again, all are returning,” head coach Darren Peterson said.
Grace Smith is the only senior for the Bulldogs — the remaining players are all juniors. With an older team, these players have been able to grow as individuals together and share accomplishments and successes.
The Bulldogs have put in much practice during the off season in order to be prepared for competition, which began Wednesday at Woodlan.
“Reece Rosaeio is expected to be a significant factor as she spent many hours with golf coaches during the off season,” Peterson said.
New Havens boys’ golf is also preparing for the upcoming school year after coming off a successful 2019 season. The team will be ready to begin matches in the spring.
The team won a conference match with East Noble, marking it the first Northeast 8 Conference win in several years. The team finished with a 9-17 record.
“We have all five boys returning for the 2020 spring season, so we should be improved from 2019,” Peterson said.
A junior, Lukas Turnwald, advanced to the regional tournament and Peterson said he played well and completed a very good season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.