Those who own property within the East Allen County Schools district may see a slight increase in their 2020 taxes according to estimates provided during a budget presentation on Aug. 20.
Kirby Stahly, assistant superintendent of administrative services for the district, gave a preview of the budget to the school board. A public hearing on the budget will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the EACS Administration Building, 1240 SR 930 E., New Haven. The budget must be approved by Oct. 15.
The anticipated tax rate for 2020 could go up about 2.3 cents per $100 assessed value, from 89.4 cents to 91.7 cents.
To put it in perspective, someone who owns a home with a gross assessed value of $150,000 within the EACS district will pay about $15 more per year in property taxes.
Challenges to the 2020 budgeting process include an unknown assessed valuation at this time, so districts overstate advertised tax rates because if the net assessed value is understated, it can’t be raised.
Other challenges include:
- not knowing final enrollment
- loss in funding from the Circuit Breaker, a cap on property taxes that began in 2010. Estimated loss for 2020 will be $853,900.
- unknown effects of a new collective bargaining agreement to be negotiated this fall
Stahly also cited other statistics in his presentation, including year-end cash balance history, which was $19.9 million five years ago and grew to $34.8 million in 2018.
Teachers’ salaries have rebounded from a low of $47.2 million in 2015 to $53 million in 2018. He noted that it has taken almost 10 years to return to 2009 salaries, which were $53.4 million.
The budget includes a monthly transfer of $636,390 from the education fund to the operations fund.
The total budget estimate for 2020 is $101.9 million. The current tax levy is $23.7 million; the estimated levy for 2020 is $25.5 million.
The budget also includes a bus replacement plan from 2020 to 2024. Sixteen buses are scheduled to be replaced in 2020. The plan is based on the presumption that a bus should be in service at least 12 years. The cost for 2020 would be $1.7 million.
Total capital projects for 2020, which include construction and building improvements, are estimated to be $2.4 million. The biggest single expenditure is $225,000 for roof replacement at Heritage Junior-Senior High School.
Stahly also included some demographic information in his presentation. Enrollment for the 2018-19 school year was just under 10,000 students.
The district is becoming more diverse:
- 62.7 percent of EACS students are white, compared with 67.6 percent statewide
- 12.3 percent of EACS students are black, identical to the state average
- 7.9 percent of EACS students are Hispanic, compared with 12.3 percent statewide
- 11.7 percent of EACS students are Asian, compared with 2.5 percent statewide
EACS ranks a little higher that the state average in percentage of students who receive free or reduced lunches: 52.7 percent, compared with 47.3 percent statewide.
“East Allen is a little poor from an economic standpoint,” Stahly said.
