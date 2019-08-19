FORT WAYNE — New Haven’s golf team competed at the Concordia Invitational in Fort Wayne on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored a 461 to finish 12th.
Lily Bohde led New Haven with a 106, scoring a 49 on the front nine and a 57 in the back nine.
Lily Turner finished with a 113 and Reece Rosario scored a 118. Grace Smith carded a 125 and Lauren Harris rounded off the Bulldogs with a 127.
Bishop Dwenger won the invitational with a 348, followed by Bellmont with a 351. Other teams that participated in the invite were: Carroll, Concordia, DeKalb, East Noble, Heritage, Huntington North, Leo, Northrop, North Side, Snider and Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.