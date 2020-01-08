Forty-eight restaurants will offer specially priced three-course meals as part of Savor Fort Wayne, Jan. 15-26.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse will have a three-course prix fixe for $39.95-$49.95 per person. Choose a 6-ounce filet, stuffed chicken breast or sizzling blue crab cakes as part of the $39.95 fare or an 8-ounce filet with shrimp, 12-ounce New York strip or sesame crusted ahi tuna for $10 more.
Oyster Bar has for $32.50 per person entrees of Triggerfish Vera Cruz (blackened and served on a Southwest rice and a moat of gouda pepper finished with Mexican sweet corn, New York strip (8-ounce with mushroom Marsala Bordelaise and mashed potatoes); vegetarian linguini prima vera (linguini in an olio with broccoli, asparagus, mushroom and peas and choice of chicken or shrimp for $3) or stuffed chicken breast (with sundried tomatoes and cream cheese with a Bearnaise sauce).
Teds Beerhall offers even more moderately priced fair, including an offer of $18 per person that includes entrees of the 1-Up Burger (featuring Windrose Farm mushrooms), bacon clue burger, a 1-topping pizza (12”) or Caesar salad with chicken.
The Casa restaurants will have deals of $35 for two people, including a deal that includes one appetizer of toasted ravioli, garlic knots, sruschetta or two Casa side salads with two entrées of lasagna, spaghetti con polpette, pasta con verdura or The Cauliflower Pizza, followed by one dessert of tiramisu, two mini cannoli or gluten-free chocolate cheesecake.
Many of these deals are on Visit Fort Wayne’s website, visitfortwayne.com/savor.
Here’s the complete list of participating restaurants:
2Toms Brewing Company
Bill’s Smokehouse
Bird and Cleaver
Black Canyon
Bourbon Street Hideaway
Casa Grille
Casa Grille Italiano
Casa Ristorante Italiano
Casa! Ristorante
Catablu
Chapman’s Brewing SW
Chop’s Wine Bar
Club Room at the Clyde
Club Soda
Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
Copper Spoon
Don Hall’s Factory
Don Hall’s Gas House
Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille
Don Hall’s Takaoka
Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
Don Hall’s Triangle Park
Eddie Merlot’s
el Azteca
HT2 Featuring Roko’s Kitchen
Junk Ditch Brewing Company
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
Mad Anthony
Mastodon Grill
Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill
Nawa
Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
Oyster Bar
Pub @1802
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Shigs In Pit — Fairfield location
Shigs In Pit — Maplecrest location
SolBird Kitchen & Tap
Summit City Brewerks
Teds Beerhall
The Venice
Three Rivers Co-Op Deli
Three Rivers Distilling Co.
Tolon
Trolley Steaks and Seafood
Trubble Brewing
Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap
Umi Fort Wayne
