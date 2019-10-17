Oct. 5

Leo-Cedarville

12:10 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 10200 block of Gerig Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

18:49 Fight, 22500 block of Overmeyer Street

Oct. 6

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

19:17 Reckless driving, 10500 block of Main Street

20:09 Meet, 10500 block of Main Street

22:57 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle at Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 7

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

10:51 Juvenile investigation, 14800 block of Wayne Street

15:18 Meet, 15400 block of Amstutz Road

18:33 Domestic, 12700 block of Clay Street

18:59 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 8

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 9

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 10

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

15:16 Theft, 14800 block of SR 1

18:04 Disturbance, 10500 block of Main Street

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 11

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

07:22 Parking violation, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street

14:54 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

16:47 Serving protective order, 14500 block of Ridgecrest Drive

Woodburn

17:01 Dog investigation, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

