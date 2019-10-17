Oct. 5
Leo-Cedarville
12:10 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 10200 block of Gerig Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
18:49 Fight, 22500 block of Overmeyer Street
Oct. 6
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
19:17 Reckless driving, 10500 block of Main Street
20:09 Meet, 10500 block of Main Street
22:57 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle at Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 7
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
10:51 Juvenile investigation, 14800 block of Wayne Street
15:18 Meet, 15400 block of Amstutz Road
18:33 Domestic, 12700 block of Clay Street
18:59 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 8
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 9
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 10
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
15:16 Theft, 14800 block of SR 1
18:04 Disturbance, 10500 block of Main Street
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 11
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
07:22 Parking violation, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street
14:54 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
16:47 Serving protective order, 14500 block of Ridgecrest Drive
Woodburn
17:01 Dog investigation, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
